"That's why we brought that guy in" - Dana White raves about Dr. Hsu, the man responsible for "incredible job" of fixing Gregory Rodrigues and other fighters' brutal cuts

UFC president Dana White is all praise for Dr. Hsu, the man responsible for stitching up Gregory Rodrigues in the aftermath of his TKO win over Chidi Njokuani. A perfectly timed knee from Njokuani opened up a gash on Rodrigues and had him rocked in the very first round.

The cageside doctor advised referee Marc Smith to have a short leash in stopping the fight because of the cut. However, Rodrigues took the fight to the ground in round 2 and worked his way to a phenomenal comeback TKO win. Dana White posted pictures of Rodrigues' cut before and after he was treated by Dr. Greg Hsu.

Image courtesy: @shaunalshatti on Twitter, Original credits: @danawhite on Instagram

More recently, White acknowledged 'Robocop's' cut as one of the worst in UFC history and lauded Dr. Hsu for his phenomenal job of stitching it up. The 53-year-old said during a Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) post-fight presser:

"If you look at that cut, you can see an artery in there, like right in the middle of the cut. And what an incredible job Dr. Hsu does at sewing these guys up man. And however long ago... I mean how long has he been with us? 13 years - 14 years or something crazy like that. That's why we brought that guy in, you know, early on."

Watch White discuss Dr. Greg Hsu at the 10:00 min mark below:

Gregory Rodrigues' wife is seemingly upset about his cut

One can only begin to imagine what fighters' families go through as the athletes enter a cage with deliberate intentions of hurting each other. So it is not surprising that Gregory Rodrigues' wife is upset about the vicious cut he suffered.

'Robocop' recently admitted that his wife is a little bit mad about the third-eyebrow he has been left with as a result of his bonus-winning knockout comeback victory over Chidi Njokuani.

However, Rodrigues is also not too bothered about his looks after the wonderful job Dr. Greg Hsu has done stitching him up. The 30-year-old said during the UFC Vegas 60 post-fight presser:

"I [have] three eyebrows... My wife is just a little mad, ‘Tell the doctor to do a great job. I will come back there'. But he did a great job, man, so I will look OK.”

Watch Gregory Rodrigues' appearance at the post-fight media scrum below:

