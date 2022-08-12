"You guys realize I'm 53-years-old now, right?" - Dana White reacts to being asked whether he would face Jake Paul in a boxing match

Dana White recently commented on a potential fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The UFC President was recently seen on GQ Sports' YouTube channel answering several questions from his fans. During the video, he was asked about a potential boxing face-off against 'The Problem Child'. White hilariously denied the fight, citing their age difference as the reason why he is not willing to take on Jake Paul.

Expressing his views on a potential boxing bout, White said:

"You guys realize I am 53-years old now right? When I was gonna fight Tito, I was 37 — I am 53 [now]. Come talk to me when you f***ing idiots are 53-years-old and tell me if you want to fight some 20-year-old kid. I promise you, you do not."

Jake Paul and White have not had the most cordial relationship in recent times. 'The Problem Child' has accused the UFC president of exploiting UFC fighters and not paying them their deserved remuneration. The Youtuber even made an offer to fight UFC star Nate Diaz for free provided White increases fighter pay.

Although a boxing match between Dana White and Jake Paul is currently off the charts, their social media feud over fighter pay is still going strong.

I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL

Kamaru Usman admits he disliked Dana White due to issues with fighter pay

While appearing on episode 45 of I Am Athlete, UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman discussed his relationship with White. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' also talked about why some fighters in the UFC were unsatisfied with their payouts, claiming that it is difficult to understand White at times.

Kamaru Usman said:

"Of course, there's a lot of issues, just like the issues we're raising now. There's a lot of those situations where you don't understand the guy. You're just trying to get there. But, of course, you're unhappy by the time you get there. You fight — here's your money. I got to a point where I realized you have to sit down with this man and actually understand the game for what it is, because this is a partnership now."

