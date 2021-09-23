"Good luck, Bellator" - Dana White reacts to Yoel Romero's loss against Phil Davis at Bellator 266

Dana White spoke about Yoel Romero's loss in his Bellator debut during a press conference that followed this week's episode of Dana White's Contender Series.

Romero made his first appearance since his UFC release at Bellator 266 last weekend. After the veteran's poor performance, White had a simple message for his rival promotion.

" I didn't see the fight, I heard that Romero thought it was three rounds and not five. I mean this is all typical Romero stuff. He was awesome to deal with," White said sarcastically. "He's a nice guy, I like him. I'm not saying anything bad about him but, yeah, good luck, Bellator," said Dana White.

Watch Dana White speak about Yoel Romero's Bellator debut below:

Yoel Romero was scheduled to make his Bellator debut against Anthony Johnson earlier this year. However, an eye injury had him sidelined for months. After making his first appearance, Romero lost his debut fight via a split decision against Phil Davis. The bout was the main event of Bellator 266 last Saturday.

The former UFC star was on a three-fight losing streak heading into his bout against Davis. 'Soldier of God' lost all three via decisions against the top middleweight names in the UFC.

Davis didn't shy away from revealing his game plan even before his bout with Romero. 'Mr Wonderful' did exactly what he said. He used his wrestling advantage to take the Cuban heavy-hitter down five times. Davis was the more dominant fighter throughout the bout and outstruck Romero across the three-rounds of action.

BellatorMMA @BellatorMMA



A vintage performance from the former world champion #Bellator266 📊 By The NumbersA vintage performance from the former world champion @PhilMrWonderful , who scores the split decision over @YoelRomeroMMA on @SHOsports 📊 By The Numbers



A vintage performance from the former world champion @PhilMrWonderful, who scores the split decision over @YoelRomeroMMA on @SHOsports. #Bellator266 https://t.co/W1aWMWbKQz

Yoel Romero claims he expected the fight against Phil Davis to last five rounds

Even after his defeat, Yoel Romero hit the headlines after providing a baffling excuse for his loss. The 44-year-old claimed he expected his Bellator debut to last five rounds. He suggested he was eyeing a late victory opposite Davis in the fourth or fifth round. Romero has received heavy criticism from MMA fighters and fans for his baffling excuse.

Nick Baldwin @NickBaldwinMMA Yo, it's kind of wild that Yoel Romero hasn't won a fight in over 3.5 years. Yo, it's kind of wild that Yoel Romero hasn't won a fight in over 3.5 years.

