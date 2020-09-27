Dana White responds to Conor McGregor leaking past conversations between the two

Over the course of this week, Conor McGregor revealed a number of screenshots of his texts with UFC President Dana White. It was revealed by the Irishman on Twitter that he had asked the UFC to book him in fights against Diego Sanchez and Justin Gaethje, however, the promotion failed to negotiate with McGregor and those plans were eventually nixed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During tonight's UFC 253 post-fight press conference, Dana White finally commented on Conor McGregor posting screenshots and leaking text messages between the two recently. The UFC President claimed that what McGregor did was some of the "dirtiest things" antics someone could do and said that it is not recommendable.

"This is some man code stuff. It's just something you don't do. It's one of the dirtiest things you can do"- said, Dana White regarding Conor McGregor's latest actions.

While Conor McGregor has seemingly retired from the Mixed Martial Arts game, well at least for the time being, the former two-weight division champion is now set for his return to the Boxing ring for a clash against Manny Pacquiao. However, with nothing being officially confirmed as of yet, Dana White himself also claimed that he barely has any clue regarding the idea of McGregor vs. Pacquiao.

Could we expect Conor McGregor to return to the UFC next year?

UFC President Dana White recently did claim that his promotion is aiming for something exciting and has plans in store for Conor McGregor for next year. While we do not know for sure what those plans could be, the Irishman possibly could be in talks of a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov or a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz.

However, it seems McGregor's initial goal is to face the PacMan in a Boxing match, and judging by the former's latest Instagram post, The Notorious One's MMA career will be on hold for a while.