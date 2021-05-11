Dana White reveals that 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone's next fight will be his last one

Donald Cerrone is probably at the fag end of his stint with the UFC, as revealed by UFC president Dana White. In a recent interview with ESPN, Dana White replied 'probably' when asked if the 'Cowboy's' next outing could be his last one with the promotion.

You can watch the full interview here:

White also praised Cerrone for being a company man and taking on opponents at short notice. Discussing Donald Cerrone's most recent outing with the UFC, Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

"I think that it was, classic 'Cowboy'. Stays in there. You know, he was supposed to fight Diego Sanchez. They agreed to fight at 170 lbs. He didn't really wanna fight at a 170 pounds but those two agreed to that weight. And then the fight falls out and then he ends up with another opponent, he stays in and does it anyway. That's what this kid does, that's why everybody loves him, including us here at the UFC. So he wants another fight at a 155 lbs and I'm gonna give it to him."

While Dana White has granted Donald Cerrone a final fight, he doesn't have an opponent in mind for the 38-year-old UFC veteran. When asked about a potential opponent for the 'Cowboy's' last UFC fight, White replied:

"What I would like to do is let him take some time off. You know, get ready, ready for another camp and then we'll figure out an opponent. He can start cutting weight and training and doing his thing."

Donald Cerrone recently weighed in on his retirement

Donald Cerrone faced Alex Morono in the welterweight co-main event at UFC Vegas 26. Cerrone initially managed to keep 'The Great White' at bay with body kicks but Alex Morono refused to give up.

Morono blasted Donald Cerrone with a right hand late in round 1 and never let up, forcing referee Marc Goddard to call a stop to the contest at 4:40 in the opening round.

Spoke to Cowboy, he tells me this was not his final fight and he doesn't feel done, but acknowledges his performances say otherwise. Said he'll have to watch tape, talk to his team and UFC. Whenever it IS his last fight, he believes he'll make that known before his final walk. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 9, 2021

The loss put Donald Cerrone on a 0-5 skid in his last six bouts with one being a no-contest.

Later, Brett Okamoto of ESPN revealed details of a conversation between him and Cerrone, where the 'Cowboy' talked about his retirement. Donald Cerrone still feels he isn't done, despite his recent performances speaking otherwise.