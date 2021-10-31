Dana White reveals if Fedor Emelianenko could still fight in the UFC

Dana White has revealed if the UFC would be interested in signing Fedor Emelianenko for one potential fight in the promotion.

While speaking to the media at the UFC 267 post-fight press conference, White said he doesn't even know Fedor and the veteran heavyweight doesn't know him.

Dana White stated that he and Emelianenko once met. Apparently, the Russian implied the UFC president was all about money. White believes 'The Last Emperor' should've had the same mindset when the UFC made him an offer.

Dana White added that Emelianenko wouldn't have to be fighting at 45 years old if he had accepted his offer, which is one the UFC president believes 'The Last Emperor' regrets. When asked whether he could still sign the Russian for one fight, White said:

"First of all, I don't even know Fedor, Fedor doesn't know me. We met one time, you know, his statement was, 'I was all about money.' He should've been more about money when we made you that offer and wherever the f*** we were, whatever island that was we were on and he still wouldn't be fighting at 45 years old.

"You know I offered him a deal that he still must lay in bed every night and bum out about. We offered him a deal. We tried to a deal with Fedor. Apparently Fedor doesn't like me, So, I don't see it happening."

Catch Dana White's thoughts on a potential Emelianenko appearance in the UFC below:

"He should've more about money when we made you that offer. ... You wouldn't still be fighting at 45 years old."



| Full video:

Emelianenko was recently victorious over Tim Johnson at Bellator 269 at the VTB Arena in Moscow. The victory marked the Russian's first since his 2019 triumph over Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson. It came in the headliner of Bellator's first event in the great heavyweight's home country.

Fedor Emelianenko remains undefeated at home.🇷🇺

#Bellator269

Dana White and the promotion enjoyed a historic night at UFC 267

Dana White and the UFC once again delivered an incredible night of fights at UFC 267. The event was headlined by Jan Blachowicz's second title defense. The Polish powerhouse faced Glover Teixeira, who at 42 became the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

[ @GloverTeixeira | #UFC267 ]

The rest of the card saw the likes of Petr Yan, who won the interim UFC bantamweight title, Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkov, Khamzat Chimaev and Magomed Ankalaev walk out of the Etihad Arena with wins.

