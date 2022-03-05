Dana White reveals Governor of Nevada threatened to pull UFC's license after he slammed NSAC

Dana White recently opened up about when the Governor of Nevada threatened to pull the UFC's license. White spoke about the incident on the Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee said that the UFC president has set a benchmark with how he acts. According to him, White often acts as he wants. However, the UFC boss refuted those claims, saying that things haven't always been like that. Here's what he said:

"That's not true. Back then when I was going crazy on the athletic commission, I was home on a Sunday morning after a fight and my phone rang and it was the governor of Nevada. Me and him had like one of those (conversations). He's like, 'You ever f*cking talk s*it about the state of Nevada like that again and I'll pull your license. You'll never promote another fight again in this (state).' I said, 'Thank you, sir. May I have another?'"

Watch Dana White talk at the Pat McAfee show here:

The UFC head office is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. More often than not, the company's pay-per-view cards take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City. UFC Fight Night events have also mostly been organized at the UFC Apex facility in Nevada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend's UFC 272 card will also take place at the T-Mobile Arena, with welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal set to headline the pay-per-view event.

Dana White slammed critics for talking about fighters' pay

Dana White recently went off on media personnel and internet experts for their comments on the big fuss about fighters' pay.

The UFC president recently made an appearance on The Herd with Colin Howerd Podcast. While talking about fighters' pay, here's what he said:

"Do you hear any of the fighters coming out and saying what they're getting paid? They don't do it. The fighters don't want people to know what they're being paid either. And I don't let any outside noise, or whatever you wanna call it, tell me how to run my business."

Watch Dana White talk to Colin Howerd below:

White has often been criticized for the UFC's pay policy with the fighters. However, the UFC president has asked his critics to open their own MMA promotions and pay the fighters however they want.

