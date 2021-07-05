5 most electrifying UFC fights that have taken place at T-Mobile Arena

The T-Mobile Arena, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been a venue for some of the world's biggest and most historic sporting events - including the 'Money Fight' between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

The much-hyped trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is another historic event that will be hosted at the T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 at UFC 264.

The T-Mobile Arena opened in 2016, and the UFC became its anchor tenant a year later, signing a multi-year deal involving at least four events annually.

Quite a major part of the UFC's history has been scripted at this venue in the five years since its inception. On that note, let's take a look at five of the greatest UFC bouts that have been hosted at the T-Mobile Arena.

#5 Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey - UFC 207

Amanda Nunes staggers Ronda Rousey.

Amanda Nunes defeated Miesha Tate at the T-Mobile Arena at UFC 200 to become the new women's bantamweight champion. However, Nunes became part of an even bigger fight when she faced arguably the greatest female MMA fighter of all time. Nunes faced Ronday Rousey in her first title defense at UFC 207, another event hosted in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Ronda Rousey was coming off the first and biggest loss of her MMA career. A year earlier, 'Rowdy' was knocked out by Holly Holm in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. A year after losing her UFC championship, Rousey returned to the octagon to face the new women's bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes.

During the fight, Nunes stopped Rousey within 48 seconds of round one via TKO, successfully defending her UFC title in the process. It was Ronda Rousey's last MMA fight ever, as the pioneering female MMA fighter retired soon thereafter.

The fight between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey was the headline event at the T-Mobile Arena in 2016. It was reported that a total attendance of 18,000+ had broken the previous record held for UFC events in the state of Nevada.

Rousey reportedly received $3 million for the fight, picking up the biggest paycheque by a UFC fighter at the time.

