5 opponents for Khabib Nurmagomedov's comeback fight should his mother give him her blessing

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov picked up the 29th win of his MMA career in October 2020 against Justin Gaethje. Not only did he extend his undefeated streak but also his legacy, executing his third submission win in lightweight title fights, a UFC record.

However, 'The Eagle' broke down in tears as soon as the fight got over. Having entered the octagon one last time in memory of his late father, Khabib decided to retire from the sport.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after #UFC254, walking away with an undefeated record of 29-0. pic.twitter.com/8zeppj5rZc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

After many attempts by UFC president Dana White failed to bring him back, March 2021 marked the official retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, there remains some hope for his comeback. His coach Javier Mendez, who shares a special bond with 'The Eagle', revealed that Khabib wishes to make a comeback.

The Dagestani fighter has often stated that he has promised his mother that, with his father gone, he would never fight again. The only thing Khabib Nurmagomedov would need to return to the octagon, therefore, is his mother's permission.

5 opponents for Khabib Nurmagomedov's potential comeback fight:

#5 - Kamaru Usman

As time has passed, many fantasy match-ups have pitted Khabib Nurmagomedov against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Even MMA experts are busy analyzing and calculating which one would rise victorious in this epic clash between two of the greatest UFC fighters.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired as the undefeated and undisputed UFC lightweight champion apart from being the number one pound-for-pound fighter. Meanwhile, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is being dubbed one of the greatest welterweight fighters in the organization's history. He is currently the number two UFC pound-for-pound fighter, reigning champion, and hasn't been beaten in 19 previous fights (undefeated in the UFC).

Both fighters have strong wrestling backgrounds and have proven their mettle in the striking department as well. The bout could be arranged at catchweight, or maybe Khabib could be convinced to climb up a division. Regardless, they would match up excellently well, stylistically.

If Khabib Nurmagomedov makes a comeback to the UFC, a match-up against Kamaru Usman will blow up the company records. When asked about the prospects of a potential Kamaru Usman vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight, the Nigerian acknowledged "it would be the biggest fight in UFC history."

Watch the video below:

