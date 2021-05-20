3 reasons Georges St-Pierre returning to the UFC makes more sense now than ever

Georges St-Pierre, one of the greatest mixed martial artists to have ever competed, has hinted at a potential return to the UFC.

GSP has previously alluded to being interested in a matchup with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. And while Nurmagomedov is now retired, it is still the perfect time for the former welterweight and middleweight champion to return to the sport. The following list details three reasons why GSP's return to the UFC makes more sense now more than ever.

#3 UFC contract blocking move to boxing

Triller Fight Club co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh recently claimed Dana White blocked an exhibition superfight between St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya from taking place. Triller has been constantly hinting at having a big name opponent lined up for De La Hoya's return to the sport.

It now appears that it would have been GSP. However, the French-Canadian still has a contract with the UFC. Dana White supposedly used this to block Triller from booking the fight. If GSP is ready to return to combat sports, why not come back to the UFC and complete his contract?

#2 A Threat to his Legacy

The new welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is rapidly closing the distance on many of St-Pierre's records. Dana White has openly compared Usman to GSP, saying the 'Nigerian Nightmare' may well claim 'GOAT' status soon.

St-Pierre is undoubtedly the greatest welterweight of all time, if not the greatest MMA fighter of all time. The fact that GSP's legacy is at risk from the rising force that is Usman may well be the motivation the former champion needs to get back in the UFC octagon.

Usman is clearing out the 170lb division and is in need of new opposition, having most recently knocked out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. A fight to decide who is the true king of the welterweight division would undoubtedly appeal to the martial artists in both men.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked many in the MMA community by laying down his gloves in the center of the octagon following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Despite constant attempts from Dana White to persuade the undefeated Dagestani to return, Nurmagomedov seems firm on his decision.

However, if there is any fight that could persuade Nurmagomedov to return to the UFC octagon, it is undoubtedly a fight with Georges St-Pierre. Khabib had openly stated that he wished to end his career at 30-0, with his last win coming against Georges St-Pierre.

However, a primary reason as to why the UFC never previously booked this fight was because Nurmagomedov was the lightweight champion. GSP had already previously returned after a hiatus to face Michael Bisping, defeating him and taking the middleweight belt. He then left the sport again, leaving the 185lb title behind.

That will no longer be a problem, with Khabib vacating his lightweight belt. The two men could easily return for a one-off fight, which would only impact their legacies, and would not hold up any divisions.