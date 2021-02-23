"That's intriguing to me, but it's over" - Khabib Nurmagomedov claims a GSP fight wouldn't bring him back

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shut down the chances of fighting Georges St-Pierre in what would be a dream match for mixed martial arts fans.

Khabib is frequently asked by interviewers, fans, and UFC president Dana White if he has any desire of resuming his MMA career. Khabib's answer, however, is always no.

But since Georges St-Pierre's name has popped into the discussion, Khabib had to reconsider his choice. After some reports claimed that the bout was confirmed, Khabib's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, took to Twitter to clarify that it was nothing but a rumor.

Khabib vs Gsp The rumor completely false Fake news — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 2, 2021

In a recent interview with Magomed Ismailov, Khabib reinforced his inclination to remain retired while shrugging off the possibility of fighting the former welterweight champion.

"Look, say any fighter's name - I am not intrigued, you know, it does not excite me. But when I hear 'Georges St-Pierre,' I just want to get up and run 10 kilometers," Khabib said, according to an RT Sports translation.

"But when you say 'Georges St-Pierre,' that's what excites me, and I just want to... that's intriguing to me, but it's over. 'As-salamu Alaykum!' He is 40 years old, leave him alone. We have always liked him as a human being and as a fighter. He is a great representative of mixed martial arts. So, let him be there in peace, and so will I," he concluded.

"Show me something spectacular and make me want to come back and fight."@danawhite explained to @Jon_Anik what @TeamKhabib told him during their meeting, addressing the lightweights fighting at #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/oFr4TmCNI3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not interested in any current name in the UFC

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

In the same talk to Magomed Ismailov, retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he does not get inspired by any fighter in the 155 lb weight class currently competing in the promotion.

"Give me any UFC name. Well, Charles Oliveira, no doubt - he is good but does not excite me. Michael Chandler - came to the UFC, won... ok, good. But we have seen him being finished so many times. It does not excite me. Rafael dos Anjos, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor - they are all former champions, and I have bet them all. Nothing excites me," Khabib said.

Retiring with a clean record of 29 wins and no losses, Khabib stated that he would continue wrestling. He claimed the sport is one of the passions in his life that he has inherited from his father.

"You know what? Even when I am 50 years old, I will still enjoy wrestling somebody, having a fight. I mean, just a competition. I will always have that feeling - that's what I got from my father. I know the way my father was. He always wrestled, even being over 50 years old. And it is what no one can take away from me," Khabib said.