Khabib Nurmagomedov gets signed Kylian Mbappe shirt after watching PSG destroy Barcelona at Camp Nou

Khabib Nurmagomedov has received a signed Paris Saint-Germain shirt from Kylian Mbappe. The UFC Lightweight Champion was present in the stands at Camp Nou to watch the French team beat Barcelona 4-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

In addition to the media, the match had a selected few people watching from the stands. Khabib seemed to be cheering for PSG, as he is a friend of Cristiano Ronaldo - a former player of Barcelona's rivals, Real Madrid.

Mbappe was the star of the match. He scored a hat-trick to give the French side a huge advantage over the Blaugrana ahead of the second leg in Paris next month.

Once the 90 minutes were over, Khabib posted a sequence of pictures to his Instagram stories revealing the gifts he had received from the PSG squad. Khabib also got a signed shirt from goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Khabib was in attendance for Barca vs PSG in the Champions League and he got Kylian Mbappé's jersey 🤯👊 pic.twitter.com/5phcfNdujC — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 17, 2021

Enjoying his retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been active in traveling and watching sports events around the world. In addition to the UEFA Champions League match, Khabib was in the United Arab Emirates last month to see his cousin debut in UFC.

Khabib also displayed his love for football while in the UAE. The unbeaten MMA champion played a friendly match with former Dutch international legend Clarence Seedorf.

Khabib Nurmagomedov affirms he won't fight at 170 lb

Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Advertisement

Khabib Nurmagomedov told RT Sport he has no intentions of moving to Welterweight to fight Georges St-Pierre. The superfight was recently hyped as a chance to convinceThe Eagle to come out of retirement.

However, the unbeaten UFC Lightweight champion has eradicated all hopes for the bout to happen.

"I won't fight at 170 lb. That's for sure. It is not my natural weight," said Khabib, according to an RT Sport translation. "When I am in shape, my weight is around 180 lb. To cut it down to 170 lb and weigh in around 176 lb on fight night against the best fighter of the weight class in the history of the sport? You know, it reminds me of my childhood, when you are fighting a karate guy, taking him down and he is like, 'hey, let's stand up and fight like men!' [And I would say]: 'but we started the fight on foot!' Do you know what I am talking about?" said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Even so, Khabib did not rule out the possibility of fighting again as a Lightweight.

"I am a lightweight champion, and if there's an interesting option for me, I would like it to materialize at lightweight," considered Khabib. "So, I am not fighting Georges St-Pierre at 170 lb, no."