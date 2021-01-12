Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov plays football match against AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf

Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently played football with his father's favorite star, Dutch international legend Clarence Seedorf, and famous Turkish chef CZN Burak.

In a series of videos uploaded to Khabib Nurmagomedov's social media, the grappling master was filmed having fun playing a friendly match against Seedorf. In one of the video sequences, Khabib Nurmagomedov kicks and sprints before quickly running out of pace.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates before meeting with Dana White next week. The unbeaten lightweight champion will also attend UFC 257 on January 23 to see his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov's debuting in the promotion.

Besides these personal errands, Khabib Nurmagomedov's new business venture with Eagle Fighting Championship has its first event of the year in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi.

After the match, both Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov went to chef CZN Burak's restaurant Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrasi in Dubai. Burak, who has almost 20 million followers on Instagram, became famous for his technique and preparation of Turkish and Syrian dishes without looking at the food and facing straight to the camera.

According to Khabib, Seedorf was Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's favorite football player. During his glorious long career, the Dutch icon represented European football giants such as AC Milan of Italy and Real Madrid of Spain. Seedorf retired in 2014 after spending two seasons with Botafogo in Brazil.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's video call with Cristiano Ronaldo

Before the match with Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoyed a casual chat over a video call with Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Juventus in Italy, seems to have a good relationship with the retired UFC lightweight champion. When Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 right after his father had died, Ronaldo shared an emotional message praising Khabib's efforts, saying that Abdulmanap "would be proud of him."

Islam Makhachev, Khabib's friend and a UFC lightweight contender, recorded the video. Makhachev is talking to other friends present in the meeting about Ronaldo and Khabib's chat. He says to one of them that "Khabib is putting a serious team together."