"Fake news" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager guarantees dream fight with Georges St-Pierre is not happening

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, assures that the rumors regarding his client fighting former UFC double champion Georges St-Pierre are false.

Khabib retired from the UFC in 2020 after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Since then, speculations on whether the unbeaten lightweight champion will return to compete or not are constant in the MMA world.

In an episode of the "Anik and Florian" podcast, the former UFC fighter Kenny Florian reported that a "well-known coach" would be preparing a fight between Khabib and St-Pierre.

However, Dominance MMA Management's founder and president, Abdelaziz, responsible for Khabib's career, came to his Twitter to explain that the fight has no chance of happening.

"Khabib versus Georges St-Pierre: the rumor [is] completely false. Fake news."

MMA fans think that the unnamed coach that Florian refers is Javier Mendez, Khabib's trainer. In a recent interview with "Submission Radio" said that the only fight that should make Khabib reconsider returning from retirement is against St-Pierre.

"If he asked my opinion, I would say hold out for GSP or retire. That's what I would tell him. But he's never asked me, so that conversation never took place."

What did Kenny Florian say about Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Georges St-Pierre?

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight title challenger Kenny Florian revealed that a "well-known coach" had information about a possible super-fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre.

"I heard some pretty crazy news over the weekend. I won't say exactly where it's from, but it's from a well-known coach who, apparently, is aware of a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and a legend in the UFC, a former two-time champion, Georges St-Pierre. Supposedly that is a fight that, I don't know if it's confirmed, but it is a fight that Georges might be getting ready for and is preparing for. I don't think he'd be getting ready for that or be telling people that he's going to be getting ready for a big fight unless it was actually happening."

As many others believe, Florian also thinks that Khabib would only consider resuming his career for a fight against St-Pierre. Supposedly, the duel between the two would be a dream of Khabib's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died in 2020.

"I think the only fight Khabib Nurmagomedov would come back for would be against a legend of that kind of stature. A guy that did many similar things that he did. And you can kind of bill it as a fight between two of the biggest takedown monsters in UFC."

