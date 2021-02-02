5 potential upcoming fights in the UFC lightweight division

UFC 257 was a monumental night in the lightweight division and one that answered a lot of questions. First of all, Khabib Nurmagomedov, whose potential return had been looming over the division, seemed to indicate that he will not be coming out of retirement. Dustin Poirier picked up the biggest win of his MMA career and guaranteed his spot in any title match to come. Conor McGregor lost but indicated he was keen to be more active inside the cage and that we would not have to wait so long for his next match. Even Michael Chandler made a statement with his fantastic debut win over Dan Hooker.

With that said, UFC 257 also left us all with several questions. The next bouts for the division top ten are all mostly unknown, and a title bout seems sure to materialize in the coming months. Here is just one way we may see the fighters in the UFC lightweight division may end up pairing off.

1. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor (for the UFC lightweight title)

Is the third bout of the trilogy next for both men?

While many will feel that McGregor doesn't deserve a shot at the title following his humbling loss at Dustin Poirier's hands, this bout seems destined to come next. With Dana White indicated he would like to see Poirier vs. Chandler for the title, and others calling for Charles Oliveira to get his shot following his eight-fight win streak, we may get McGregor vs. Poirier 3 next. With both men indicating that they want this fight, it won't be easy to get either to budge given how much money both men stand to gain from standing firm. The UFC is also unlikely to put up too much of a fight given how lucrative keeping McGregor happy and active in the octagon can be for them. Just like when McGregor got his wish for the Nate Diaz rematch, I feel things will play out similarly this time.