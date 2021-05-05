5 reasons why Kamaru Usman could defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov can be placed amongst the greatest athletes to have graced the sport of MMA. While Nurmagomedov retired from the sport with a perfect 29-0 record, Kamaru Usman continues to reign over the UFC's welterweight division with a 19-1 professional record.

🌟 13 consecutive UFC lightweight wins

🌟 29-0 fight record

🌟 932 days as reigning UFC lightweight champion@TeamKhabib has been voted World Sport Star at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 #SPOTY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 17, 2020

While a fight between the two has often been teased, there seems little chance of it coming to fruitition as Khabib remains adamant about his retirement. After an emphatic second-round knockout victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, Kamaru Usman admitted that he had lost hope of fighting 'The Eagle'.

When asked about the potential super fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman told TMZ:

"It absolutely would be the biggest fight in UFC history. But the problem is, it wouldn't happen. I've lost faith in this one. I think you have more chance of Kamaru Usman and Georges St Pierre happening before Kamaru Usman and Khabib. That one just won't happen."

Although the chances of it materializing look slim, such a fight could definitely bring some clarity to MMA G.O.A.T debates. In the aftermath of Kamaru Usman's fourth successful title defense, let's take a look at five reasons why 'The Nigerian Nightmare' could defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight.

#5 Khabib Nurmagomedov might not be fight ready immediately

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport after defending his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. The sudden decision came on the heels of the demise of Khabib's coach, mentor and father, Abulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Following his retirement, there were various speculations of a comeback. UFC president Dana White even hinted that the decision to retire was purely based on an upheaval of emotions. However, the former UFC lightweight champion has maintained his stance and shown a growing interest in other business ventures.

In his newly adapted role as coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov is coaching Luke Rockhold on his return and can be seen cornering his teammates. Amidst these developments, it is possible that the Dagestani fighter is not exactly in the best fight shape. This could be a deciding factor in a fight against Kamaru Usman who only seems to be getting better with time.

#4 Kamaru Usman is mentally tougher than anyone Khabib has faced

Khabib Nurmagomedov also has a history of mid-fight verbal exchanges, which usually border around a plea to convince his opponent to give up. However, it is highly unlikely that Kamaru Usman will be affected by banter of any kind as we have seen in the case of Jorge Masvidal.

In fact, trying to talk to Usman during a fight could end up affecting his opponent adversely as a lapse in concentration can prove fatal.

Kamaru Usman has displayed legitimate mental strength in taking on one of the best trash talkers in the sport, Colby Covington. Usman once again proved his resolve when he mercilessly knocked out former teammate Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

#3 Kamaru Usman has formidable takedown defense

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given a new definition to the importance of grappling in the sport of MMA. The former two-time Combat Sambo world champion has time and again dominated his opponents after flattening them out on the canvas.

Although Khabib has faced some high level grapplers like Justin Gaethje and RDA, 'The Eagle' has hardly faced the level of resistance Kamaru Usman has to offer.

Kamaru Usman (@USMAN84kg) now *officially* holds the highest takedown defense in UFC history at 100%.



Gilbert Burns’ three takedown attempts at #UFC258 qualified Usman, who has now stuffed 20 of 20 opponent takedown attempts in the octagon. 🤼‍♂️ https://t.co/c3BzOT7Zaa — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) February 16, 2021

The UFC welterweight champion has 100% takedown defense and has defended all 20 of his opponents' takedown attempts in his UFC career to earn the top spot.. Even someone with Nurmagomedov's wrestling pedigree cannot guarantee success on the ground or in the clinch against Usman.

#2 Khabib Nurmagomedov would have to step up a weight class

Khabib Nurmagomedov had some welterweight success in Russian promotions such as M-1 and ProFC before signing with the UFC. Though 'The Eagle' had some difficulties adjusting to 155 lbs, he went on to eventually dominate the weight class. Since then, Khabib Nurmagomedov has steered clear of the 170 lbs division.

🏆🇳🇬 18 wins in-a-row.

🏆🇳🇬 14 of them in the UFC.

🏆🇳🇬 Unbeaten in eight years.

🏆🇳🇬 Four Welterweight title defences.



Kamaru Usman is a king. 👑 pic.twitter.com/aIqxZEy0xt — SIB (@SIB_Blog) April 25, 2021

A fight between Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov is most likely to take place at welterweight since there is no incentive for Usman to drop a weight class.

Khabib Nurmagomedov could find himself in all sorts of trouble against Kamaru Usman in a weight class which is relatively foreign to 'The Eagle' at this point.

#1 Kamaru Usman has a better striking game

If there is one chink in Khabib's armor, it would be his striking game. Predominantly a grappler, Khabib Nurmagomedov definitely likes to dictate the terms of the game on the ground.

UFC 251: Usman v Masvidal

Although Khabib has shown a solid chin in various standing exchanges, he definitely lacks the elegance of a seasoned striker. While Nurmagomedov sports a stiff, accurate jab, he has been seen loading up on most of his counters and hooks.

This definitely poses a problem against a striker like Kamaru Usman who can boast of outstriking the likes of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.