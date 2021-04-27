'It was just beautiful technique' - Jorge Masvidal praises Kamaru Usman's striking skills at UFC 261

Jorge Masvidal locked horns with arch-rival Kamaru Usman last weekend at UFC 261. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' stopped the Miami native in his tracks with a second-round stoppage.

Even though Jorge Masvidal did not secure a favorable outcome, the BMF titleholder was found in good spirits. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on ESPN MMA, Masvidal said he was in awe of what happened in Jacksonville last Saturday:

"He hit the perfect off button and then followed through right on it. I think even before I hit the floor, I was already good... this has never happened in my whole career so it just makes me appreciate the knockout. I look at it and I'm like, 'Wow, perfect timing," said Jorge Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal is now 3-4 in his last seven UFC outings. The UFC veteran is still pursuing the undisputed belt, despite losing consecutively to Kamaru Usman. In order to make a resurgence, Masvidal stated he is willing to fight once again by the end of 2021.

Jorge Masvidal is open to fighting Nick Diaz and understands why Diaz might want the fight too.



Jorge Masvidal respects Kamaru Usman for bringing the fight at UFC 261

The chief narrative following UFC 251 was that Kamaru Usman avoided striking against Jorge Masvidal. The NCAA Division-2 champion silenced the critics with a stellar TKO victory in the rematch against Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal lauded the Nigerian-born champion's ability to mix things up in the rematch. As Usman stepped inside his range, Masvidal was expecting a takedown attempt. However, Usman threw a straight right hand that caught Masvidal on the button.

For this reason, Jorge Masvidal is all praise for the champion, despite having shared a heated rivalry throughout the buildup to their two matches.

"I thought he was going for a shot. When I realized it wasn't a shot, it was too late. I was throwing my check left hook but it was already too late. I read the information wrong. So he sold it to me beautifully and that's why he got those results."

"Gosh, of that moment right there, I'm a fan. Cause I love the sport so much and it's just beautiful technique... I'm a fan of that particular moment. If he keeps doing that, then yeah, he will make me a fan. I just love the violence. That's why I love this sport," added Jorge Masvidal.

