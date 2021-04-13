Here's how you can get a rare Khabib Nurmagomedov NFT card and meet The Eagle himself

Khabib Nurmagomedov has something special for his fans as the 'Eagle' has launched his own NFT cards while also giving them a chance to meet him personally. The former UFC lightweight champion recently introduced the Diamond NFT card, which is up for auction now.

What separates the Diamond NFT from its Gold and Platinum counterparts is the fact that it comes with a personal meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The auction page describes the Diamond NFT as the following:

"The unique Diamond card will only be limited to one copy. The card buyer will have the opportunity to personally meet Khabib, and will also receive other gifts from him, which will be announced at a later date before the auction starts."

Another factor that differentiates the Diamond NFT from the other Khabib NFT cards is the fact that it can only be procured by particpating in the auction, as opposed to the others, which can be ordered through retail stores online.

The card went up for auction today on a website called OpenSea, which describes itself as the largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The auction is scheduled to go on till April 29th and has a minimum bid of $ 11,116.75.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's NFTs are in demand

Khabib Nurmagomedov uploaded a link to the auction through an Instagram story and had earlier shared a post about the launch of his NFTs. As per the Dagestani fighter, his NFTs were in high demand and the bulk of the pre-orders might be delayed because of issues with the processing of requests.

Providing details to track the progress of the Gold and Platinum NFTs, Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram:

"Better late than never. Due to the high demand for the cards, our team will need 2-3 days to process all requests. Thank you for all your preorders, your requests will soon be processed and you will receive an email with instructions on how to access your NFT. You can track your NFT Gold and Platinum cards application status on the website DigitalKhabib.com. Moreover, an official auction for the Diamond NFT card starts today. Stay tuned."

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport at UFC 254, following the passing of his coach, mentor and father, Abulmanap Nurmagomedov.