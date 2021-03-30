Khabib Nurmagomedov launches exclusive NFT collection of unique digital cards

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially announced the launch of his own NFT (non-fungible tokens) collection of digital cards. Through his website, DigitalKhabib.com the retired Dagestani fighter launched three separate series of these unique digital cards.

Nurmagomedov also said that the cards will be issued in limited series and all unsold cards will be burnt. These collectibles are meant to commemorate the end of Khabib Nurmagomedov's legendary professional career in the UFC.

Let's take a closer look at the three separate collections of unique digital cards being launched by Khabib:

1) Gold card - This collection features 290 cards exclusively made to commemorate the legendary career of the unbeaten Russian. The NFT cards will also contain exciting unlockable contents inside which are only available to the owners of the said cards.

2) Platinum card - This collection features a total of 29 unique digital cards and the owners of these cards will be eligible for receiving uniquely personalized gifts from Khabib Nurmagomeodv himself.

3) Diamond card- This is the rarest card among the complete collection of cards in all three series put together. The diamond card has been limited to just a solitary copy and the winner will get the opportunity to meet former undisputed and undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in person. The said person will also receive attractive gifts from the Russian.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's life after retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to be enjoying his retirement from MMA. He has invested in multiple businesses including his own MMA promotion, a fitness app, and mobile network among others. Nurmagomedov is often seen attending UFC events in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently cornered his cousins and teammates, namely Usman Nurmagomedov, Abubakar Nurmagomeodv, and Islam Makhachev during their respective fights inside the octagon. Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport following his fourth successful title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

He may have been the lightweight GOAT but still carrying the kit!



Khabib Nurmagomedov was there to assist cousin Abubakar at the #UFC260 weigh-ins! pic.twitter.com/IHMo3UVqkE — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 26, 2021

Nurmagomedov said that he doesn't want to continue fighting in the absence of his late father Abdulmanap. He also said that he promised his mother he would quit fighting after the bout against Gaethje. Although Dana White tried his best to bring Khabib Nurmagomedov back, he recently conceded that the former champ is never coming back again.