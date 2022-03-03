I don't let any outside noise tell me how to run my business - Dana White slams 'media guys' and 'idiots on Twitter' talking about fighter pay

Dana White has once again gone after media members who criticized him for the hot-button issue of fighter pay as well as the UFC's business model.

Appearing as a guest on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, White was asked for his comments on the pushback he's been receiving. The UFC boss said:

"Do you hear any of the fighters coming out and saying what they're getting paid? They don't do it. The fighters don't want people to know what they're being paid either. And I don't let any outside noise, or whatever you wanna call it, tell me how to run my business."

White then challenged his critics to start their own MMA promotion. According to the UFC president, those who don't agree with his business practices should enter the world of fight promotion. He continued:

"I've been doing this for 20 years, I've been doing a good job. If you don't like the way I'm running my business, then start your own and pay anybody whatever you want to. There's been plenty of guys that have done it – smart guys. Guys who've run multi-million dollar businesses have tried to do this. Get in here! You think you're smart? Get in here and figure it out. I'm not gonna listen to some media guy telling me how to run my business. And I'm definitely not listening to idiots on Twitter."

Dana White is considering putting the BMF title on the line at UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will headline Saturday's UFC 272 in a highly-anticipated grudge match. The personal history and rivalry between the two is the main selling point of the rivalry.

However, Dana White is considering adding another wrinkle to the matchup. He is apparently considering putting Masvidal's celebratory 'BMF' title on the line. In a recent interview with Pat McAfee, White stated:

"Yeah, you know, we did the BMF title as a one-time thing. It was fun when we did it. But, yeah, you’re probably right. I probably should make that belt on the line when there isn’t a world title fight on the line. Because Masvidal has it."

Edited by David Andrew