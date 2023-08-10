Dana White reveals MASSIVE amount of money Hasbulla has made in partnership with UFC and The Nelk Boys

UFC president Dana White has shed light on the money made by internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov after joining hands with the UFC.

White recently made an appearance on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast. The UFC president's chat with Tyson lasted nearly 80 minutes where they discussed several topics like the Power Slap League, the Diaz brothers and the recent boxing match between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

At one point, Hasbulla Magomedov came up. White revealed how the Nelk Boys had shown hospitality to 'Mini Khabib' upon their meeting.

The UFC president then shared details about the promotion's partnership with Magomedov. White said that, including the video game and t-shirt deals made with the fight promotion and the Nelk Boys, 'Mini Khabib' had easily crossed the $1 million mark in terms of earnings.

"He's [Hasbulla Magomedov] a great kid. The Nelk Boys have actually... they took really good care of him. when he came out here, they took him on like, this tour and did a lot of really good s**t for him. But Hasbulla's done very well. I mean, we did a deal with him for the video game deal, we did a deal with him with t-shirts where he made a bunch of money. The kid's made easily, easily over a million dollars, just with us [UFC] and The Nelk Boys. So yeah, he's killing it," said Dana White.

Check out Dana White's comments on Hasbulla Magomedov from the 45:52 mark below:

Hasbulla successfully pranked Dana White earlier this year

Hasbulla Magomedov is known for his hilarious pranks and comedic content. The viral sensation paid a visit to the United States earlier this year in March. At one point during his trip, Magomedov successfully pulled a prank on Dana White as he sneaked up on the UFC president from behind and grabbed his leg, leaving the 54-year-old a little startled.

Check out the entire prank video here (from 3:10 mins onwards):

'Mini Khabib's U.S. trip proved to be quite eventful as he appeared on the set of the Power Slap League and also got to meet Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg.

At one point, Magomedov was even gifted a room full of puppies by White.