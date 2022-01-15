Dana White reveals why Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington aren't coaching on the next TUF season

Dana White has opened up on why Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington aren't coaching on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The UFC president recently sat down with BT Sport for an interview and was asked about plans for Masvidal and Covington to be the next TUF coaches. According to White, while the UFC was planning on doing so, the timing didn't work out.

He revealed:

"Yeah, absolutely there was, but the timing didn't work out."

Watch Dana White's full interview with BT Sport below:

Having Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal as coaches for TUF would've been a great build up to their fight. However, considering the magnitude of beef between the two, the fans can certainly look forward to being entertained regardless.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via Breaking: Former friends turned foes Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN (via @espnmma Breaking: Former friends turned foes Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. (via @espnmma) https://t.co/b3uubBMLEs

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are set to finally enter the octagon in one of the most highly anticipated grudge matches in recent years. Covington vs. Masvidal will headline UFC 272. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this 'friends turned foes matchup'.

Dana White isn't bothered by Omicron threat

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has started to impact sporting events around the world. While the rest of the world has been hobbled by the virus once again, UFC president Dana White seems unfazed.

danawhite @danawhite What covid did for the UFC was give us the opportunity to prove that fear, hardship, and uncertainty are actually opportunities to grow.

We crushed 2020 and 2021. It is time for everything to get back to normal. Make 2022 your year. JUMP IN AND SWIM! What covid did for the UFC was give us the opportunity to prove that fear, hardship, and uncertainty are actually opportunities to grow. We crushed 2020 and 2021. It is time for everything to get back to normal. Make 2022 your year. JUMP IN AND SWIM!

During a recent interview with TSN, White suggested that him and his company have a solution for everything. He seemed positive about the company's ability to continue putting on big shows.

When asked to express his opinion on the effects of the latest variant of the Covid-19 virus, White said:

"Who deals with all this stuff better than we do? Which sport deals with this stuff better than we do? Nobody. No, listen this is all a part of it. There's a solution to every problem and it's what we do, we figure this stuff out, we will."

Also Read Article Continues below

Even though White seems optimistic, there is no denying the fact that the virus can hinder the plans of the company. It remains to be seen how the UFC deals with the latest surge of the Omicron variant.

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by David Andrew