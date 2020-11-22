Dana White reveals the next fights for Deiveson Figueiredo and Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 255

It looks like the UFC and Dana White already have plans in place for their 125-pound titleholders after UFC 255.

Reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo needed just under two minutes to put away challenger Alex Perez in the main event.

Valentina Shevchenko, the reigning UFC women's flyweight champion on the other hand, grinded out a unanimous decision win over challenger Jennifer Maia in the co-main event.

With a pair of successful title defenses in the books, what's next for the king and queen of the flyweights?

Dana White says Deiveson Figuereido vs. Brandon Moreno being targeted for December

According to UFC President Dana White, the UFC is looking at a quick turnaround for UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

The Brazilian champion made quick work of Alex Perez in his first title defense, and took virtually no damage. Now, the UFC is looking to match him up with number one contender Brandon Moreno next month.

Moreno also had himself a quick night in the preliminary card, defeating Brandon Royval by first round TKO.

“We’re gonna keep him here, he’s not going back to Brazil. We’re going to turn him right around...December. That’s what we’re working on," Dana White said during the post-fight press conference about Figueiredo.

We could see flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo back *very* soon against Brandon Moreno. 👀#UFC255 | More: https://t.co/h93R5WVWfA pic.twitter.com/9E3P1n4sqt — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 22, 2020

Dana White suggests Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade or Zhang Weili

Reigning UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko turned in another impressive performance against Brazilian Jennifer Maia.

Shevchenko defeated Maia by unanimous decision to successfully defend her title for a fourth time.

While Shevchenko has publicly stated her desire for a third match with two-division champion Amanda Nunes, UFC President Dana White has other plans in mind.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Dana White brought up former UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade, who recently moved up to 125-pounds:

Dana White, regarding if Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko 3 makes sense, says Jessica Andrade is a good fight for Valentina, then after, he thinks the fight that makes more sense is Zhang Weili will be fighting here soon then maybe Amanda #UFC255 pic.twitter.com/dcgx0mvKDg — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) November 22, 2020

"Let's talk about Jessica Andrade for a second, I mean Andrade is a very very good fight for her. That's a tough fight, I mean, if you're gonna go out and be safe in the first few rounds against someone like Jennifer [Maia], what are you gonna do against Andrade?"

In her flyweight debut, Andrade stopped former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian via first-round TKO.

"Andrade is gonna bring her a lot of things that she's never seen before, not to mention the power that Andrade has, I mean she just knocked a girl out, a really good girl, like, what is she, the number two girl in the world? With a body shot. She's a real problem for Shevchenko that she's gonna have to figure out," White added.

Dana White then suggested a champion-versus-champion matchup against reigning UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili:

"And if she does, I think the fight that makes more sense is - Zhang Weili will fight here soon - and after Weili fights, maybe you do those two."