Dana White reveals proposed date for Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2

Dana White has revealed that Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 will take place in April 2021.

Ever since Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 to defend his heavyweight title, it was clear the rematch with Ngannou would be next. The number one contender called for the fight to happen in December, but it didn't materialize. Instead, the UFC preferred to save it for the new year.

How did Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 1 go?

In the main event of UFC 220 on January 20, 2018, Miocic defended his heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou.

In the leadup to the fight, Miocic was the betting underdog and many figured Ngannou would KO the UFC champ given the insane power he has. However, that is far from what happened as Miocic used head movement to avoid the power shots and used his wrestling to dominate the fight. He ended up winning all five rounds on the judges' scorecards to defend his belt.

Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou's recent record

Stipe Miocic defended his heavyweight title back at UFC 252 with a decision win over Daniel Cormier in their trilogy bout. It was the final of three straight fights with Cormier. Before the trilogy with "DC," Miocic defended his belt against Ngannou, Junior dos Santos, and Alistair Overeem.

Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak with all four wins coming by first-round KO. During the run, he has beaten Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes.

He has improved since losing to Miocic, and no doubt deserves another crack at the belt. Unfortunately, he has been unable to and is currently on the sidelines waiting for the champ to get healthy.

Ngannou has also grown frustrated with Miocic and his lack of activity.

“At the end of the day, Stipe doesn’t decide much,” Ngannou said to MMAFighting. “I think the UFC is in charge of things. That’s why my last fight, we requested that to be an interim [title] fight so we can fight for something and if that would have been for an interim fight, I’m sure I would be fighting by now.

“Obviously, Stipe on his end wants to do things his way, which is what everyone wants to do. But it’s not for him to regulate the situation in the division. It’s not his duty.”

Now, it appears Ngannou will get his wish of rematching Miocic in April.