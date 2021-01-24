Dana White reveals two options for Conor McGregor's future after UFC 257 loss

UFC president Dana White believes Conor McGregor has two options going forward, following the Irishman's shock defeat against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. White said that the loss against Poirier could do either of two things to McGregor.

It could either make him hungrier to get back to the top, or it could make him consider pulling the curtains on what has truly been a glorious career. Conor McGregor was the overwhelming favorite heading into the fight. However, Dustin Poirier shocked the world by grabbing a huge TKO win against The Notorious One at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi.

Dana White on McGregor: I think it'll make him hungrier. There's two ways this goes — hungrier or I'm done. #UFC257 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 24, 2021

Poirier had to wait for six long years to finally get his sweet revenge on the Irishman who knocked him out when the pair first met back in 2014.

The fight started well for McGregor. Although Poirier managed to land an early takedown in the fight, he failed to keep the former two-division champion down. Poirier's leg kicks were causing some problems for McGregor but he soon got into his groove and started finding Poirier's chin, almost at will.

In the second round, McGregor looked in control before he threw a wild combination and missed. That's when Poirier pounced on the opportunity and sealed the deal. A straight right to the chin dropped McGregor for the first time in his career and before he knew it, the fight was over.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

Had he won tonight, the Irishman would have fought for the title but following his shock defeat tonight, McGregor must now work his way back to the top. The potential rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov is also not happening anytime soon.

So, the question is where does McGregor go from here?

Given the stature of the man, he will definitely not want to co-headline pay-per-views and unless he gets a hype-driven matchup like the trilogy fight against Nate Diaz, he may notbe headlining an event either. A title fight is also not in the vicinity and headlining a Fight Night event is out of the question.

Conor McGregor promised to return in the post-fight interview but will he ever be the same again?