Dana White reveals why the UFC 264 broadcast didn't show Donald Trump

Donald Trump was one of the many famous personalities present during the star-studded UFC 264. While fans saw the former UFC president walk into the T-Mobile Arena, he was never shown on the UFC 264 broadcast. There is hardly any footage available of Donald Trump from UFC 264 barring a brief exchange with UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

UFC president Dana White recently revealed the reasons for the UFC 264 broadcast not featuring Donald Trump. According to White, Trump couldn't be shown as planned due to a glitch during the broadcast. They would not get another opportunity to air the former US president as the UFC 264 main event ended after the first round. Labeling it a major fiasco on the part of his production team, Dana White told TMZ Sports:

"We were getting ready to show him right between the co-main and main events, I think you remember that we showed OBJ. We showed OBJ, then it was supposed to go to David Spade, 2 Chainz, and then the president, and we had some kinda glitch in the truck. Then the Conor fight ended up ending in the 2nd round so we never got a chance. Let me tell you what, massive f*** up by my production team, but ya know, it’s live TV and these things happen.”

When Donald Trump attends fight night

Dana White is upset about the fact that Donald Trump never appeared on the UFC 264 broadcast despite having shown up at the event. More so because the UFC president knows about the electrifying experience of having Trump walk into a live fight event. About attending an event in the presence of Donald Trump, Dana White told TMZ Sports:

"And what sucks too is that you guys got to saw when he walked into the arena. I'm telling you, I experienced New York and then I experienced it in Vegas. There's nothing like it. The entire arena gets up on their feet. The whole place stands up and everybody's got their phones. It's one of the craziest things that you'll ever witness if you are at a live fight and the president walks in."

Here is President Trump as he arrives on the floor at #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/AG81UaqrnK — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 11, 2021

