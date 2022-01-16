Dana White reveals which UFC fighter had the best performance in 2021

According to Dana White, UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Pena delivered the best performance inside the octagon in 2021.

While announcing the winners for the 2021 President's Choice Awards, White chose 'The Venezuelan Vixen's highly impressive outing against Amanda Nunes as the best performance of 2021.

"It would have to be Julianna Pena. Not only with performance but one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport. You know, I met her a long time ago. She told me she was gonna do this when I met her and she did it," said Dana White.

Julianna Pena shocked the MMA world by pulling off a huge upset victory against Nunes at UFC 269. Before the fight, 'The Lioness' was on a 12-fight win streak and hadn't lost in over six years.

The contest started like a typical Nunes fight as the Brazilian got the better of Pena in the first round. However, things went south really quick for the former double champ as Pena started landing clean shots on Nunes.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' eventually finished the fight via a rear-naked choke in the second round to become the new bantamweight queen.

Watch Dana White announce the 2021 President's Choice Awards here:

Dana White believes the rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes will be the biggest fight in the history of women's MMA

A few weeks ago, Dana White sat down with Brett Okamato to reflect on the year that was 2021. During the interview, White stated that the second fight between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes could surpass Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm as the biggest fight in women's MMA history.

According to White:

"The Pena rematch with Nunes will probably be the biggest women's [MMA] fight of all time. That rematch would be the biggest women's match of all time... Ronda Rousey and Holly [Holm] is the one right now. [Pena vs. Nunes] in every way will possibly beat it. I do not think it, but I know it. It will crush that fight."

Considering the magnitude of the upset, there is little doubt regarding how well the rematch between Pena and Nunes would do. While the newly crowned bantamweight champion is ready to run it back, she is more than happy to spend time with her family until the UFC comes to her with a date.

On the other hand, 'The Lioness' will be itching to win back the bantamweight title, further solidifying herself as one of the greatest MMA fighters in the history of the sport.

Catch the full interview below:

Edited by David Andrew