Dana White reveals if he will ever allow a UFC fighter to box Jake Paul

Dana White has publicly claimed he would never do business with the likes of Jake Paul and co. The UFC president has admitted that he isn't willing to "loan" out a UFC fighter to fight Jake, only to see the latter's unbeaten streak come to an end.

Video: Full sit down interview today in Las Vegas with Dana White (@danawhite). Talked UFC 262, his meeting with Nick Diaz, Cowboy, Khamzat’s plan for rest of 2021, that photo he posted with Floyd Mayweather and more. https://t.co/XbuKryDn4Z — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 11, 2021

During an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Dana White cleared the air regarding him potentially doing business with the likes of Jake Paul and co. White claimed there are other "goofballs" who are willing to compete in YouTube boxing. The UFC president stated he certainly isn't someone to engage in this conversation with.

"First of all, I would never do business with those guys, just no. No, this is not what we do. I'm not gonna f***ing loan them a guy for f**ing what? There's no way. You got plenty of f***ing goofballs out there that you can muster up to get in there and play these games that these guys are playing. Yeah, I'm not your guy" - said Dana White.

Jake Paul is currently on the back of a win over former UFC fighter Ben Askren. The win was Paul's third professional victory in boxing after beating fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and retired basketballer Nate Robinson.

In his latest boxing match, 'The Problem Child' knocked out the former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight champion. Jake did so inside two minutes of the first round to get his hand raised against Askren.

In the past 2 weeks I... pic.twitter.com/NfP8YwlG29 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 4, 2021

Jake Paul has mocked Dana White on multiple occasions in the past

White has had issues with Jake Paul for a while now. The UFC president was willing to bet $1 million that Paul would lose his boxing bout to Ben Askren, which obviously didn't happen.

Jake himself has mocked Dana White a few times now. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has posted multiple clips on social media in order to make fun of White and several other UFC fighters.

Paul also caught the attention of fans at the UFC 261 pay-per-view. Not only did the crowd in Jacksonville erupt in a "F**k Jake Paul" chant, but Paul himself also got in a confrontation with Daniel Cormier.