'I bet a million dollars that he loses this fight' - Dana White is convinced that Jake Paul will fall to Ben Askren

Dana White is seemingly convinced that Jake Paul will fall to Ben Askren. White has asserted that he’s willing to bet a million dollars that Paul will lose to Askren.

Internet personality and YouTube megastar Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 and holds a 2-0 record in the sport. On the other hand, Ben Askren is a former Olympic wrestler. Askren has also held the Welterweight titles in Bellator and One Championship respectively.

On an edition of the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, combat sports icon Mike Tyson and his fellow professional boxing legend Zab Judah spoke to UFC president Dana White on a myriad of topics.

One of the main points of discussion was the upcoming professional boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren. White opened up on the topic and had some harsh words for Paul.

“Let’s be honest, Jake Paul isn’t a f**king boxer. This guy is a f**king YouTube kid,” said Dana White.

Zab Judah chimed in by noting that he’s watched, Jake Paul. Judah revealed that The Problem Child has been working hard, adding that he’s seen Paul ‘put it together'. Mike Tyson concurred with Judah, whereas Dana White disagreed.

“Zab (Judah), no bulls**t. You are hanging out with the kid. You know him. You’re saying he can fight? So, the kid he is going to fight is a wrestler, decorated wrestler. But he’s actually fought real guys. He’s been a world champion in other organizations in MMA,” said Dana White.

Zab Judah once again weighed in with his views and alluded to the fact that the fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren will be a professional boxing match. He explained that it’s different when one is standing up and purely throwing strikes rather than wrestling.

Regardless, Dana White proceeded to say that he will be willing to bet a million dollars that Jake Paul will lose to Askren.

“I hope you can bet on this thing because I will bet a million dollars that he loses this f**king fight. I bet a million dollars that he loses this fight,” said Dana White. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Jake Paul will face professional boxing debutant Ben Askren in an eight-round match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 17th, 2021.

Dana White is confident about the outcome of Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Jake Paul

It seems like the UFC President is confident that Askren will win the boxing match against Jake Paul easily.

Dana White has had his fair share of run-ins with Jake Paul when the YouTuber was campaigning for a fight against Conor McGregor. The UFC President said that The Notorious One will never fight 'YouTube kids'. Paul proceeded to hit back at White and told him to accept the fact that he will eventually fight McGregor.

The combat sports community is divided in its opinion as to which fighter would emerge victorious in the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren matchup. Which fighter do you see winning this clash? Sound off in the comments.

