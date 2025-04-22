Dana White's $1 billion dream hits roadblock as Netflix CEO seemingly backs away from acquiring the full UFC package 

Dana White’s $1 billion dream seems to be in jeopardy as Netflix’s CEO did not show interest in acquiring the entire UFC package, but showed interest in investing in one-off events.

Ad

For context, the UFC is reportedly considering a move to Netflix as its new streaming platform. Reportedly, after ESPN’s exclusive negotiation window with the promotion concludes later this year, the UFC is aiming for a deal that will exceed $1 billion annually, instead of the current $500 million contract with ESPN.

During Netflix's investors’ call, CEO Ted Sarandos spoke about this potential deal and how live events are still a small part of content spending for the streamer. He said:

Ad

Trending

“I will steer you back to the letter to show you that our live event strategy is unchanged. We remain really focused on the big, breakthrough events. Our audiences love them."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"So anything we chase in the event space or the sports space is a deal that would have to make economic sense as well. Live is a relatively small part of our content spend."

Ad

Check out Ted Sarandos' comments below (18:35):

Ad

Dana White agrees to be best man at Jean Silva’s wedding

Jean Silva most recently submitted controversial UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell via ninja choke at UFC 314. At the post-fight presser, Silva revealed that he wanted Dana White to be the best man at his wedding. However, White has to pay for Brazilian artist Belo, who will sing at the UFC fighter’s wedding ceremony.

Ad

During the post-fight presser, White agreed to do the honors for Silva, and the Brazilian recently confirmed the same in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

"I don't believe this is going on. Yes, I'm very happy and I would like to marry my wife in church. The singer that I would like to have at my wedding, his name is Belo. I was kind of joking when I said that. I can't even believe this got to his ears. He said yes, he would be the godfather, and he would pay the money for Belo, it's all incredible."

Ad

Check out Jean Silva's comments about Dana White below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.