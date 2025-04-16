Dana White comes clean on UFC-FBI rumors: “Everybody wants to make everything controversial”

Dana White explained why he supports UFC fighters training FBI agents in martial arts.

Ad

Earlier this year, newly ufc-train-federal-agents-reveals-reaction-fighters" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">appointed FBI director Kash Patel voiced his interest in having his agents trained by UFC fighters.

Dana White was asked about the potential collaboration, which sparked minor controversy among fans, during an interview with FOX News. He responded by saying:

"Well, for people that don't know, I mean, UFC fighters have been training law enforcement, military guys for years. When you talk about hand-to-hand combat, these guys should know jiu-jitsu, and they should know Muay Thai and all that different things that are the basics of mixed martial arts."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

White continued:

"Everybody wants to make everything controversial. There's nothing controversial about it. All of these guys should be trained in that, and they should all be in shape and be able to defend themselves. Kash Patel was dead serious when he said that, and he and I have talked about it."

Kash Patel has been seen at several high-profile UFC events in 2025, including UFC 313 and UFC 314. Patel was sitting alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Robert Kennedy Jr, Ted Cruz, and more.

Ad

Watch White's comments about UFC fighters training the FBI below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dana White agrees to be the best man at Jean Silva's wedding and pay for singer

At UFC 314, Jean Silva extended his undefeated promotional record (5-0) with a submission win against Bryce Mitchell. Silva later utilized the spotlight to ask Dana White to be the best man at his wedding and potentially pay for Brazilian artist Belo to perform.

Ad

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Silva revealed that White accepted his wedding requests:

"I don't believe this is going on. Yes, I'm very happy and I would like to marry my wife in church. The singer that I would like to have at my wedding, his name is Belo. I was kind of joking when I said that. I can't even believe this got to his ears. He said yes, he would be the godfather, and he would pay the money for Belo, it's all incredible."

Ad

Jean Silva, a member of the highly touted Fighting Nerds team, holds a UFC record of 5-0, all wins inside the distance.

The No. 11-ranked featherweight recently called for a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski, who captured the vacant title in the UFC 314 main event

Watch Silva's comments about White below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.