  • "Way to funnel money to his friends," "Cash Grab" - Fans react as Dana White responds to Kash Patel's claim about UFC-FBI partnership

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 10, 2025 07:32 GMT
MMA fans react to Dana White
MMA fans react to Dana White's comments about Kash Patel suggested FBI-UFC partnership. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]:

MMA fans recently voiced their opinions after learning about Dana White's take on the proposed partnership between the FBI and UFC. The collaboration was suggested by the FBI director, Kash Patel, in late February.

FBI officials are trained in Krav Maga, a self-defense technique to counter real-life threats using various moves from different genres of martial arts. However, in February, Patel stressed the need for better training and enhancing physical fitness in FBI agents. He proposed the FBI-UFC collaboration specifically for this purpose.

Patel's suggestion faced some initial backlash from his fellow FBI employees. However, a recent Instagram update from @mmafighting showcased that White had already been notified about Patel's proposed offer.

White may have refrained from giving his final verdict about the issue, but his words revealed that Patel wanted the FBI-UFC collaboration to happen pretty eagerly.

Most fans criticized the potential UFC-FBI partnership in the comments section of the post. A few of them even compared it to an unethical way of handling money, stating:

"Aka a way to funnel money to his friends and launder it"
"Money laundering"
"Blatant money funneling"
"FBI needs to focus on corruption going on in their agency!"

Check out some more reactions:

Fan reactions to @mmafighting&#039;s Instagram post. [Image Courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]
Dana White looked in favor of immediate rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev

The judges' decision to rule the UFC 313 main event in favor of Magomed Ankalaev bifurcated the UFC fanbase. While one half looked satisfied with the decision, the other one rallied for Alex Pereira to be the rightful victor of the fight.

Such close encounters are often settled with a second fight between the combatants, but some rematches in the UFC have taken place years after the initial encounter. However, Dana White probably doesn't want to follow a similar schedule for the rematch of Ankalaev and Pereira.

White's words during the post-UFC 313 indicated that he might make the Ankalaev vs. Pereira rematch happen soon. He used a single word to voice his opinion about an immediate rematch, saying:

"Probably"

Check out White's comment below (01:23):

Edited by Anurag Mitra
हिन्दी