Jean Silva addresses wanting Dana White to pay for wedding singer, reveals name of musician while calling UFC Apex his dream venue

UFC featherweight Jean Silva recently touched on wanting Dana White to pay for a Brazilian singer to perform at his wedding. He also humorously expressed his desire to get married at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
During the UFC 314 post-fight press conference, Silva explained that he was getting married soon and wanted popular Brazilian singer Belo to perform at his marriage ceremony. However, he requested Dana White to pay for the singer and be the best man at his wedding, as the singer seems out of 'Lord's' budget.
Upon being informed about Silva's unusual request, White said:
"I'm gonna need more information on this. But, I'm probably in."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Silva expounded on the matter, saying (via a translator):
"I don't believe this is going on. Yes, I'm very happy and I would like to marry my wife in church. The singer that I would like to have at my wedding, his name is Belo. I was kind of joking when I said that. I can't even believe this got to his ears. He said yes, he would be the godfather and he would pay the money for Belo, it's all incredible."
He continued:
"Can you imagine if this marriage would be at The Apex in Las Vegas? That would be just out of this world."
Check out Jean Silva's comments below:
'Lord' secured a second-round submission victory against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314. He is currently on a five-fight win streak in the promotion and looks to rise through the rankings.
Jean Silva wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski next for featherweight gold
Alexander Volkanovski recently became a two-time featherweight champion after a unanimous decision victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 314. Elsewhere on the card, Jean Silva dominated Bryce Mitchell and won the fight via a Ninja choke in the second round.
For his next fight, 'Lord' desires to face Volkanovski for the featherweight championship. In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, he had this to say:
"I think the right thing to do is to go directly to the belt or get to the rankings. I believe I have the credentials. I actually believe that between me and Volkanovski, we would have a fantastic fight. I like him very, very much, but I think this would be a good fight for me. I could probably go for a knockout in the first or second round."
Check out Jean Silva's comments below: