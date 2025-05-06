  • home icon
  • Dana White's $750 million promotion compared to rugby based show by stunned fans: "Power Slap ain’t got nothing on this"

By Subham
Modified May 06, 2025 17:26 GMT
Dana White
Dana White's Power Slap was compared to another promotion by fans. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White’s Power Slap, which is already valued at $750 million, was compared to a rugby-based show by fans. A user on X posted a video of an open field showdown where two rugby players can be seen sprinting at one another—one to defend and the other with the ball.

When the two hit with full power during the showdown, the player who is sprinting with the ball is observed to knock the defender down cold. Notably, this new sport is called Run it straight, which mirrors actions seen in a Rugby league. In this game, two opponents run at each other with full force.

The aforementioned user, who shared the clip, captioned it:

"Power Slap ain’t got nothing on this"
Check out the original post below:

Fans were quick to chime in. A user commented:

"Holy CTE Batman"

Another with a different sentiment wrote:

"Got people do anything for money."

Few others commented:

"This is called Run It, in New Zealand and Australia"
"No way they made run a straight one a sport lmao"
"Dana is gonna make his own brand of this"
"Don’t give Dana any more ideas…"
Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @MrTestoestrogen on X]
Joe Rogan evaluates Dana White’s Power Slap Investment

Dana White's Power Slap has drawn a lot of criticism due to its ferocity, and some neurologists even claim that repeated slaps to the face might cause brain damage.

According to Joe Rogan, who has been friends with the UFC CEO for a long time, White should have spent money on kickboxing instead of slap fighting. In a previous episode of JRE Fight Companion, Rogan said:

"I think the UFC f**ked up when they went with slap fighting. I’ve been telling them forever, ‘You guys should get into kickboxing.’ If you only like standup fights, it’s not like the old days of kickboxing where they were boring. The knockouts are f**king crazy. Kickboxing with MMA gloves in a cage would be giant. Just have a striking only segment of the UFC."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments about Dana White's Power Slap below (4:41):

youtube-cover
About the author
Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

