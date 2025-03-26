Joe Rogan finally admits bitter truth about Dana White's Power Slap league while suggesting alternative for UFC, fans react: "No lies told"

Joe Rogan recently shared his candid thoughts on Dana White's Power Slap league. Since the UFC CEO launched the slap fighting league in November 2022, it has remained a hot topic of discussion, primarily for negative reasons, with athlete safety being the main concern.

Regardless of the widespread criticism, White has repeatedly insisted that his venture into slap fighting has been a massive success and has confidently claimed that Power Slap could surpass the UFC in popularity.

During last week's JRE Fight Companion episode for UFC London, Rogan openly expressed his reservations about White’s association with slap fighting and suggested that the UFC head honcho would have been better off investing in kickboxing instead:

"I think the UFC f**ked up when they went with slap fighting. I’ve been telling them forever, ‘You guys should get into kickboxing.’ If you only like standup fights, it’s not like the old days of kickboxing where they were boring. The knockouts are f**king crazy. Kickboxing with MMA gloves in a cage would be giant."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (4:40):

Fans responded to Rogan's apprehensions about Power Slap with a mix of reactions on social media, with the majority siding with the veteran UFC commentator's stance.

One fan wrote:

"But Dana adamantly claims and does 'record numbers!!!!'"

Another wrote:

"Agreed. Now that they’re starting a boxing promotion, they have submission grappling, the next thing is kickboxing and should be."

Another commented:

"No lies told."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on @DovySimuMMA on X.

When Dana White stood by Joe Rogan and considered leaving UFC over online backlash

In 2022, Joe Rogan came under heavy scrutiny after resurfaced footage showed him using racial slurs in the early episodes of his podcast. The controversy escalated further due to allegations of him making anti-Semitic remarks.

Amid the controversy, numerous Spotify employees demanded Rogan’s removal from the platform, while the UFC also contemplated cutting ties with him.

During his appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast in June 2024, Dana White reflected on the incident, revealing that he vehemently opposed the decision and even threatened to resign if Rogan were removed from the UFC:

"You think that you're gonna f**king cancel Joe Rogan, and I'm gonna just say, OK? No, I will f**king quit this job and leave and go do something else before you're gonna try to f**k it. And the whole cancel thing... If you're in the right place in your life, then who the f**k's gonna cancel you? The only ones who can really cancel you are your f**king family and friends."

Check out Dana White's comments below (13:26):

