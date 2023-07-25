Dana White's Power Slap League fighter Dayne Viernes tests positive for cocaine metabolite

It appears as though one of Dana White's Power Slap League fighters, Dayne Viernes has tested postive for a banned substance.

According to a report by MMA Underground's John Morgan, 'Da Hawaiian Hitman' tested positive for cocaine in a test conducted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his Power Slap bout this past May. He won via knockout as his opponent with unable to respond to the count after being dropped.

As a result of the failed test, the Hawaiian has agreed to a suspension and will be required to pay a fine and will also be subject to more frequent in order to compete in the state of Nevada again.

Morgan tweeted:

"Slap fighter Dayne Viernes tested positive for cocaine metabolite in screen associated with May 24 contest...NSAC announces "Da Hawaiian Hitman" agrees to 9-month suspension, fine of $750, administrative fees of $326...To compete again in Nevada, must test 30, 15 and 3 days out."

It remains to be seen whether more of this will be a cause for concern White if more Power Slap fighters continue to test positive. His scouting team will need to be more active, especially if they are forced to find short-notice replacements or fill up their roster if there are a number of fighters suspended for close to a year.

Dayne Viernes was excited about competing for Power Slap

'Da Hawaiian Hitman' appeared to have enjoyed his experience with Power Slap so far. Prior to his bout, he took to Instagram and thanked UFC president Dana White for allowing him to be a part of the league.

Viernes wrote:

"Super excited to be a part of power slap. Thank you @danawhite & @slapforcash too for showing up lol all love"

It remains to be seen whether Viernes' suspension will stop him from competing in another state or country should he want to remain active. When the slap fighting league was formed, White stressed that he wanted to legitimize it like MMA with the implementation of drug testing, so failed tests at some point were inevitable.