Dana White says he'll discontinue UFC women's featherweight division if Amanda Nunes retires 

The UFC women's featherweight division is the most shallow division in the history of UFC. So when Amanda Nunes hinted at retirement the idea that the division might continue was something most thought was far fetched. Dana White apparently is amongst those people. In a recent media interaction, Dana White revealed that the UFC might not go ahead with the women's featherweight division now given Nunes might retire.

Dana White said the UFC will strengthen the bantamweight division.

Dana White said that he had very recently spoken to the UFC about signing more fighters so that they can continue with the division. On the other hand for the bantamweight division, Dana White was very optimistic. He said that UFC was planning on strengthening the division and they recently even signed a bunch of fighters.

“Probably not," Said Dana White for the featherweight division. But while speaking about Women's Bantamweight he added "I literally just told the guys the other day to build that division,” White said. “Start signing girls, let’s start building that division, and now my girl’s talking about retirement, so apparently we gotta get on the same page and figure this out.”

Dana White added that he supports Nunes and her decision. Dana White added that even if Nunes decided to leave the sport the division would continue because the division was a delight. Dana White even said that starting from Ronda Rousey to Amanda Nunes everyone had been great to work with.

“[Nunes] can do whatever she wants to do. She’s the queen. She can do whatever she wants. She’s having a baby, she’s got all these great things going on in her life right now personally and professionally she’s done anything that I’ve ever asked her to do. To go from Ronda Rousey to her, it’s actually been a joy working with the women in that division. I haven’t always seen eye-to-eye with Holly Holm’s people, but Holly Holm is one of the nicest human beings on planet earth. Dealing with that division has been awesome.”

Dana White has made it clear that he won't be giving up on the women's bantamweight division and plans to continue with the fighters he has. However, it still isn't clear whether Amanda Nunes has retired. So coming to a conclusion now would be premature. Dana White is supporting the idea of signing up and building the featherweight division if Nunes does come back so maybe the division can survive.