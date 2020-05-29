Dana White says Jon Jones demanded an 'absurd amount of money' for Francis Ngannou fight

Jon Jones

UFC President Dana White was in conversation with ESPN on Thursday and during the interview, White claimed that he doesn't expect the Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou super fight to take place anytime soon, solely due to absurd amount of money that Jones asked for.

Dana White says Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou won't happen anytime soon

While speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Dana White claimed that there are barely any chances of a potential fight between reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, and heavyweight sensation, Francis Ngannou at this stage.

According to the UFC President, Jones has asked for an "absurd amount of money", something that the UFC cannot afford at the moment due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Here is what Dana White had in say:

"For the amount of money [Jon Jones is] asking for, it’s not gonna happen. You couldn’t be asking for a more absurd amount of money at a worse time.”@danawhite on why Jones vs. Ngannou won't happen right now (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/JrNewyK4d3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 28, 2020

However, Dana White's comments do give us the possibility of a potential fight between Jones and Ngannou at some point down the road, once things eventually get better and the UFC doesn't have to run shows behind closed doors.

But, as of now, it looks like Jones will have to stick to the UFC Light Heavyweight Division and focus on his second reign as the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Jones is reportedly set to put his title on the line against Polish heavy-hitter Jan Blachowicz and 'Bones' could also face the likes of Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos in potential rematches, down the line.

Could Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones take place in the future?

Definitely!

Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou is a fight that is still very much a possibility and a bout that the UFC certainly would love to book some point in the future. Jones has been teasing a move to the UFC Heavyweight Division for some time now and Ngannou has marked his dominance in the heavyweight division already.

Advertisement

The heavyweight sensation could be in line for a shot at Stipe Miocic's title in the future, however, he also seems interested in a fight against 'Bones', who could soon follow his arch-rival Daniel Cormier's footsteps and step into the heavyweight division.