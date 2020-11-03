Dana White says Jon Jones is the GOAT but Khabib Nurmagomedov is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter right now

During a recent media scrum, UFC President Dana White weighed in on the ongoing MMA GOAT debate that has pitted Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones against one another.

Following Nurmagomedov’s dominant submission victory over Justin Gaethje in their UFC Lightweight Championship unification matchup at UFC 254 in October of this year, many in the Mixed Martial Arts community have been hailing The Eagle as the MMA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

On the contrary, certain sections of the MMA community have opposed this claim, stating that it is Jon Jones and not Nurmagomedov who is the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighter of all time.

In the aftermath of Nurmagomedov’s spectacular win over Gaethje, Dana White has consistently asserted that the recently retired fighter is indeed the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC today. In fact, many fans and experts have claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov could be the greatest fighter to have ever competed in the sport of MMA.

Speaking to the media at a recent scrum, Dana White reiterated that Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA.

However, Dana White emphasized that Jon Jones is the GOAT. White stated –

“I’ve been telling you guys Jon Jones is the GOAT forever. He’s not the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world right now, but yeah.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription; video courtesy: MMA Junkie)

Besides, when probed as to whether he’s aware of when Jones would fight again, White indicated that he has no idea when the former Light Heavyweight Champion would return to the Octagon.

Dana White has words of high praise for Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dana White has lately been incredibly vocal regarding the unparalleled accomplishments and exceptional performances put forth by UFC Lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC Light Heavyweight titlist Jon Jones. That said, an air of uncertainty surrounds Nurmagomedov’s MMA future.

On the one hand, The Eagle announced his retirement from the sport after beating Gaethje at UFC 254.

On the other hand, Dana White as well as several combat sports experts have opined that Nurmagomedov might return for one more fight in order to take his MMA record to 30-0.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones has emphasized that he, rather than Khabib Nurmagomedov, is the rightful owner of the title of MMA GOAT.

Jon Jones last competed at UFC 247 in February of this year, defeating Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision in a closely contested bout for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Jones subsequently vacated the UFC 205-pound belt and is now set to move up to the Heavyweight division.

Jon Jones subsequently vacated the UFC 205-pound belt and is now set to move up to the Heavyweight division.