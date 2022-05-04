Dana White says Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson's UFC futures not in jeopardy if they lose at UFC 274

Dana White has reassured both Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson that their careers will remain intact regardless of who wins or loses in their bout.

During an interview with John Morgan for MMA Underground, the UFC president revealed that he doesn't fault Chandler and Ferguson for their current losing streaks. That being the case, White pointed out that the loser of the upcoming lightweight clash at UFC 274 won't have to worry about their future with the company.

"We are still talking about No.5 vs. No.7 in the nastiest division in the sport. So if you look at who they lost to, it's all the best in the world. These guys always bring it. They always come to fight. Nobody's fighting for their life in this one."

Check out Dana White's interview below:

Chandler and Ferguson are in the same boat as both men have suffered consecutive losses in their last few fights. To White's point, however, all their losses came against fellow top lightweight contenders.

'Iron' is currently on a two-fight skid after back-to-back defeats against reigning champion Charles Oliveira and No.1 contender Justin Gaethje. Ferguson, on the other hand, has suffered three straight losses to Gaethje, Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

Michael Chandler is prepared for prime Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler completely rubbished the argument that Tony Ferguson's best days are behind him. 'El Cucuy,' of course, was on a spectacular 12-fight winning streak before the losses piled on.

Although Ferguson hasn't won a fight since 2019, Chandler revealed that he won't take his opponent lightly. The former Bellator MMA lightweight champion believes that Ferguson is still a dangerous fighter even at this stage of his career. Appearing as a guest on the DC&RC Show, Chandler said:

"We’re only a couple years removed from that illustrious 12-fight win streak that he was on, when he looked unbeatable, possibly could’ve even beaten Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. There’s a lot of who were picking him to beat Khabib. Would that have happened? We don’t know because we never saw it but I see Tony Ferguson as a guy who is still extremely dangerous, still always performs well even when he runs into the toughest guys in the division."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Edited by C. Naik