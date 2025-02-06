Dana White shares four-word reaction to Sean Strickland sparking outrage in Australia with controversial comments on gun laws and racist tirade

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to the Australian media's coverage of Sean Strickland's recent comments. An Australian newspaper, The Daily Telegraph called out 'Tarzan' for his recent statements and criticised him for his allegedly racist remarks.

White took a screenshot of the newspaper page and uploaded it to his Instagram stories. In the caption of the story, he wrote:

"Australian news paper LOL."

Check out a screenshot of Dana White's Instagram story below:

Dana White reacts to Australian media coverage of Sean Strickland

In the lead-up to UFC 312, Strickland had interacted with the media where he compared Australians to white trash and had criticised the country's gun laws.

"I would like to consider Australians as English white trash... As an American white trash, I just feel like I have a lot in common with you f**kers, you know. I mean, you had one mass shooting and you gave up all your f**king guns, you know. That was kinda of pathetic, but I'm not gonna blame you. And then, the lack of freedom dude, like, I mean, how insane is it that we're in a modern country and hate speech is a thing. That is so f**king wild."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (43:35):

Dana White shares his thoughts on Bryce Mitchell's recent rant

Many in the MMA world are privy to the recent comments made by Bryce Mitchell in support of Adolf H**ler. UFC CEO Dana White had condemned Mitchell's comments during his appearance at a press conference.

White recently made an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored where he doubled down on his comments. He criticised 'Thug Nasty' but shared that he was an ardent believer in free speech.

"What he said was disgusting. You have to be an absolute moron to think that Adolf H**ler was a good guy. And you look at World War II and how many people were killed, how many civilians were killed because of Adolf H**ler... But I do believe in free speech. Even though I don't like what he said and even thogh what he said makes me sick, free speech is real. It lives and exists and we have to protect free speech."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

