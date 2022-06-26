"This guy bled for your company" - YouTuber claims Dana White's comments on Nate Diaz's record are "distasteful"

Dana White recently discussed Nate Diaz’s contract situation on The Mac Life and suggested that the Stockton native should fight Jake Paul next, while taking a jab at his poor UFC record. YouTuber True Geordie found White's comments to be "distasteful" considering Daiz's contributions to the success of the promotion.

Here's what True Geordie said about the UFC president's comments during his interaction with Wade Plemons of The WADE Concept:

"Dana's going, 'Well you know, Nate's only won one fight in the last five years so maybe a Jake Paul fight does make sense.' I'm like, 'The guy was good enough for you... this guy's bled for your company and [has] been one of the backbones to build a company like the UFC.'"

The YouTuber added:

"For you [White] to just sort of spit on his record after he's been good enough for you for all these years, I thought that's distasteful."

Watch True Geordie discuss Dana White's comments on Diaz below:

During the conversation, True Geordie also stated that Nate Diaz played a huge part in selling pay-per-views for the promotion, especially his bouts against UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz responds to Dana White's comments

Nate Diaz has responded to Dana White's comments on winning just one fight in six years. Taking to Twitter, the Stockton native posted a clip from his UFC 263 bout against Leon Edwards where a bloodied Diaz nearly knocked out 'Rocky' towards the end of their fight.

The 37-year-old also took aim at some of his fellow fighters in the video for their brutal losses in the past. Here's what Nate Diaz captioned the video:

"At least I never really lost like all these f***ers"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 At least I never really lost like all these fuckers At least I never really lost like all these fuckers 😎 https://t.co/kc4oOT7vX3

Nate Diaz has been involved in a back-and-forth with the UFC for quite a long time now. The Stockton native is eager to close the book on his UFC career and has been pushing for the promotion to book his final UFC fight or release him from his contract.

The 38-year-old has also hinted at a fight against Jake Paul on several occasions and looks set to transition into the world of boxing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far