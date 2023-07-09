Dana White spotted at casino with Donald Trump minutes away from UFC 290 venue

Dana White was spotted with Donald Trump hours before UFC 290 at the Red Rock casino in Las Vegas, half an hour’s drive from the T-Mobile arena. The former US president is a combat sports fan. He has a very public and cordial relationship with MMA personalities like Dana White, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal.

Internet personality Stephen Deleorardis, who goes by his social media alias SteveWillDoit, is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. A video posted on his Twitter handle shows Dana White and Donald Trump walking up to him at the Red Rock casino and exchanging pleasantries before parting ways on a friendly note. Watch the video below:

Steve Will Do It @stevewilldoit Always nice to run into the next president of the United States at my favorite casino @redrockcasino MOST people are afraid to publicly support Donald trump. I am not that guy. Always nice to run into the next president of the United States at my favorite casino @redrockcasino MOST people are afraid to publicly support Donald trump. I am not that guy. https://t.co/G40SJtz4uz

Former United States President Donald Trump is one of the high-profile celebrities octagon side. He has attended several PPV events like UFC 264 and UFC 287.

The UFC 290 pay-per-view event will conclude the 2023 International Fight Week. It is one of the most stacked UFC events of 2023 so far. The main card will be headlined by a featherweight title unification fight between reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim champion Yair Rodriguez. Donald Trump is one of the high-profile attendees and will witness the historic event with Dana White and thousands of fans in attendance.

Dana White announces a historic UFC heavyweight title fight before UFC 290

Dana White and the UFC have often been criticized for the draconian practices that help them exert control over fighters’ lives. However, no one can deny the fact that more often than not, Dana White ends up making fights that the fans desire to watch.

Ahead of UFC 290, White announced the heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Jon Jones and former title holder Stipe Miocic. While speaking to the reporters on July 7, White shed light on the importance of the fight:

“When you think about the legacy of Jones, the legacy of Stipe - the greatest mixed martial artist of all time vs. the greatest heavyweight of all time after Jones moves up to heavyweight, It’s a fight that had to happen and no better place for it to happen than Madison Square Garden."

Jon Jones captured the UFC heavyweight title after his much-awaited heavyweight debut by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023. Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic, who is now 40, hasn’t fought since losing the title to Francis Ngannou back in 2021. Jones vs Miocic will headline the UFC 295 event. It will take place on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jon Jones is set to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Dana White announced Friday. Jon Jones is set to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Dana White announced Friday. https://t.co/4Pp8hKNEHI

