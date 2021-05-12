Dana White suggests a heavyweight fight between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones could happen

It seems UFC President Dana White is open to the idea of a Heavyweight fight between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones.

Miocic and Jones are regarded as two of the MMA fighters of all time. The Silencer recently lost his UFC Heavyweight title via second-round KO against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 (March 2021).

Meanwhile, Jones vacated his UFC Light Heavyweight title in August 2020 and announced that he’d be moving up to the 265 lbs weight class.

In an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Dana White was questioned whether UFC still plans to go ahead with the rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis instead of the much-discussed Ngannou vs. Jones fight.

White responded by reiterating that the promotion is indeed moving forward with the Ngannou vs. Lewis rematch.

Dana White was then asked if he’s had any conversations with Jon Jones over the past few weeks. White replied by stating:

“No, I haven’t. But, you know, Hunter (the UFC’s Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell) has a great relationship with Jon. So, I know those two have been talking. Listen, Jon’s one of the best to ever do it. You know, if he wants to fight, we’ll get a fight done for him. You know, he’s gotta want to do it.”

Additionally, Brett Okamoto noted that Stipe Miocic plans on bulking up. He further added that Miocic was regarded as the heavyweight GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) heading into his UFC 260 fight against Francis Ngannou. White addressed this by saying he agreed with Okamoto's claim.

The UFC President also said that the promotion can sanction a fight between Miocic and Jones.

“Well, a lot of people didn’t think he was the heavyweight GOAT. He is the heavyweight GOAT. I mean he is. The guy has put in the work and done all the things you need to do to be the heavyweight GOAT. He is (the heavyweight GOAT). That’s a fact. And I don’t know. We’ll see what’s next. I like that he’s fired up and wants to fight again. But, yeah, I mean, listen: We could do Jon and Stipe too,” said Dana White. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The opponent and date for Jon Jones’ Heavyweight debut are yet to be finalized

Before the Miocic vs. Ngannou UFC Heavyweight Title matchup at UFC 260, UFC had confirmed that Jon Jones would face its winner later this year.

However, following The Predator’s win, Jones and the promotion have been involved in a dispute regarding the former Light Heavyweight Champion's remuneration for a potential fight against Ngannou.

Due to this, UFC is seemingly aiming to schedule Ngannou to defend his title against Derrick Lewis next. This rematch is likely to transpire in the summer of 2021.

The Black Beast holds a win over Ngannou, having beaten the latter via unanimous decision at UFC 226 (July 2018). Meanwhile, Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic’s next opponents and comeback dates are yet to be confirmed.

