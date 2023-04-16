Dana White surprises hospital ER hero with ultimate UFC experience in a heartwarming gesture

UFC president Dana White recently showed his softer side to the world at UFC 287.

In a heartwarming gesture, White gifted UFC 287 VIP passes to Phillip Anderson, an ER security guard.

Anderson appeared to be having a great time at the event as he interacted with White and former United States president Donald Trump, who were in attendance for the event. Anderson also got a picture taken with both of them.

It all started when Danny Healey, content creator for TorchPro, paid a visit to a family member in a hospital in Massachusetts. This is where he met Anderson, who was running up and down, trying to cheer everyone up around him.

The two started discussing MMA and the ER guard revealed his love for the UFC and Dana White. After their interaction, Healey uploaded a picture of himself and Anderson on social media. In the caption, the creator praised him for his work and also asked White to help Anderson witness a UFC event live.

The UFC president responded to the post and asked for Anderson to come to Miami, where UFC 287 was taking place, so that the ER hero could have a great life experience.

"I fu**in LOVE IT!!!!!! Let's bring him to Miami and show him the best time EVER. Karma BABY. What goes around comes around and it sound like he has some serious Karma built up!!!!!!" wrote White in the comment section.

Watch the video of Anderson's experience at UFC 287 below:

Dana White and his gestures of goodwill

UFC 287 is not the first time that UFC president Dana White has made such a kind gesture towards someone.

In the recent past, the UFC president invited Jason, a stage-four cancer patient, to multiple UFC events, including UFC 281.

In another incident, Mike Malott made his UFC debut at UFC 273. After winning his debut against Mickey Gall, Malott pledged to donate his show money to his boxing coach Joey Rodriguez's 15-year-old daughter, who was battling Stage 3 Lymphoma.

In the post-fight press conference that night, the UFC president said that Malott could keep his money and that White would donate Malott's show and win money out of his own pocket.

UFC fighter Bobby Green also had a story to share about White's generosity. Green once revealed that he had no money for his brother's funeral and that was when White and the UFC came to his help.

Check out Green's comments from the 8:58 mark below:

