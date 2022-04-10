Donations pour in after newcomer Mike Malott pledges his UFC 273 pay to cancer fundraiser for boxing coach's daughter

Octagon debutant Mike Malott inspired many to support a cancer fundraiser for his boxing coach's daughter after he pledged to donate his UFC 273 show money.

Malott, who made a strong first impression against Mickey Gall in his UFC debut, seemingly moved the Jacksonville crowd during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. He revealed that he's donating a portion of his earnings to the daughter of Team Alpha Male boxing coach Joey Rodriguez.

The 23-year-old urged fans and his fellow fighters to donate to the fundraiser, saying:

"Guys, if I could please direct you to my Instagram. The link in my bio... Someone close to me, his kid was diagnosed with cancer. His 15-year-old daughter, stage three lymphoma. If you can please make a donation, I'm gonna donate my show money from tonight – $10,000 – to this foundation to help this beautiful family make it through this time and kick cancer's a**. F**k cancer!"

Watch Mike Malott's post-fight interview below:

Moments after Malott's octagon interview, several reports came in about the status of the fundraiser.

Ariel Helwani reported that $13,000 had been donated to the Rodriguez family in 13 minutes. Meanwhile, Malott told reporters that Jacksonville fans gave him money as he walked out of the arena, per Danny Segura.

UFC featherweight Josh Emmett was responsible for setting up the GoFundMe campaign. He also trains with Rodriguez in the famed Sacramento-based gym.

Mike Malott impresses against Mickey Gall at UFC 273

Mike Malott made a solid first impression against veteran Mickey Gall on the preliminary card of UFC 273.

Showing tremendous courage, the Canadian didn't shy away from a firefight with Gall. The finishing sequence came when Malott connected with a brutal left hook, flatlining Gall at the 3:41 mark of the opening round. Malott followed up with some ground strikes for good measure, forcing James Larry Folsom Jr. to step in.

After the fight, Malott revealed that he once envied Gall's position when starting his MMA career. However, the rookie said he's honored to share the octagon with the New Jersey native.

Malott booked his ticket to the UFC by making short work of Shimon Smotritsky at Dana White's Contender Series. His latest outing improved his pro record to 8-1.

