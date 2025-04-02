Dana White teases major UFC shake-up in collaboration with Meta

UFC CEO Dana White is doing his very best to fortify his promotion's rule over the MMA landscape. The latest development is a collaboration with technology conglomerate Meta Platforms. Taking to X/Twitter, White announced the details of the UFC's future partnership with Meta.

As White explained it in the clip he shared on X/Twitter, Meta will use all of its major apps to create fan-tailored content for tthe UFC's fanbase. Moreover, Meta's A.I. technology will also be used to create one-of-a-kind experiences implied tot offer fans a more intimate view of fight weeks, weigh-ins, and more.

"What's up, everybody? UFC and Meta just signed a massive, longterm partnership. Meta will now become UFC's first-ever, official, fan technology partner. This is great news for UFC fans, because this means that Meta will use all of their bad*ss apps and technology, like Instagram, Facebook, Threads, WhatsApp, and Meta A.I. to create amazing content and experiences for you UFC fans."

Perhaps the most prominent change, though, is that later this year, the two companies will debut a new rankings system, which White has hinted at before.

"We've already started to work with Meta to create a new fighter ranking system that will debut later this year. Thank God. We'll also be using Meta's A.I.-powered glasses to capture UFC content, and we're going to do things with Meta that will blow UFC fans away. The next few years will be an absolute game-changer for fans of this sport. Stay tuned everybody."

Check out Dana White announcing the UFC's partnership with Meta:

The UFC CEO's working partnership with Meta chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is one that's been in the works for quite some time now. The latter has been spotted at several UFC events, and has even trained with some of the promotion's top stars in his spare time.

Dana White previously tried to promote Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk

At one point, an MMA bout between Mark Zuckerberg and fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk was all the rage. This drew the attention of Dana White, who expressed his interest in booking the matchup under the belief that it would break numerous pay-per-view records.

Unfortunately for White, the fight never came to fruition. While Zuckerberg took the potential of the bout seriously, training and sharpening his skills, Musk never did. The fight fell through and it has since become one of the few gimmick fights that White was interested in.

