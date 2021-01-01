Dana White tells Jake Paul that Amanda Nunes would 'put him in a coma'

UFC President Dana White is still not impressed with Jake Paul and believes it would be easy for someone like Amanda Nunes to knock him out clean.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is 2-0 in his boxing career, with one of those wins coming over fellow YouTuber and gamer, AnEsonGib, and the other against former basketball player Nate Robinson.

Paul is yet to face a professional boxer or fighter inside the ring. However, that has not stopped him from calling out UFC fighters such as Conor McGregor and Ben Askren, and even talk trash about them.

While many have taken to this new brand of fighting brought forward by Jake Paul and his brother Logan, Dana White is not impressed.

In an interview on the "SHOUT!" Buffalo podcast recently, White was asked about Jake Paul and the YouTuber turned boxer rejecting a fight with Amanda Nunes. The UFC President was not impressed with Jake Paul's comments about the UFC double champion and said the Lioness will knock him out easily.

"Amanda Nunes will knock that kid out,” White said. “To even think about that guy fighting, he’s like, ‘I’m never going to fight a woman.’ You shouldn’t. You shouldn’t because she’ll put you in a coma. That guy is just some kid off the street. One of the big problems with him right now, he’s lucky there’s a pandemic. He’s talking smack about real people – real people that he could run into at a restaurant some night and things like that. This isn’t a real guy. This is just some kid on YouTube." said Dana White.

Practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/MNM8KvyR4m — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 17, 2020

After beating Nate Robinson, Jake Paul recently challenged Conor McGregor in a social media video post which got him a fair share of criticism from the MMA community, including a tweet from McGregor's former rival, Nate Diaz.

Paul, in retaliation, went on to mimic Diaz, Bellator fighter Dillon Danis, Michael Bisping, and Ben Askren.

Jake Paul said fighting Amanda Nunes would be a waste of time

Following Jake Paul's tirade of insults at Conor McGregor and other MMA personalities, including himself, Dana White told TMZ Sports that he was considering letting women's Featherweight and Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, knock him out.

Nunes readily agreed to the fight, tweeting "I'm in!" in her reaction to White's comments. However, Jake Paul turned down the fight by calling it a "waste of time".

When he was told by TMZ Sports that Nunes was one of the greatest female fighters of all time, Jake Paul simply said it was not enough as she had only a million followers on Instagram.

"Nah, I wouldn’t fight her. Waste of time. No one knows who she is... She’s the greatest, but she’s got one million followers on Instagram, s***ty engagement. There’s not a lot of hype there. Plus, there’s no history."

It will be interesting to see what will be Jake Paul's response to the latest comments made by White.