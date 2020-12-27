"Waste of time" - Jake Paul rejects fight against UFC champion Amanda Nunes

Jake Paul has admitted that he refused Dana White's offer to fight UFC women's double-champion Amanda Nunes.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the YouTuber declared that a fight with Nunes would not be of his interest because she doesn't have enough followers.

"No, I wouldn't fight her. [It is] a waste of time. No one knows who she is."

Nunes is regarded as one of the best female MMA fighters ever. She is the currently top-ranked in the UFC women's pound-for-pound and the current titleholder of the UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

Confronted about his statement that Nunes is "not well known," Jake Paul explained that he means in the online world. As a social media star, he bases his rivalries on online engagement. The more the followers, the more Jake Paul would be interested in a fight.

"Yeah, but like, she has 1 million followers on Instagram. So, sh*tty engagement. There is not a lot of hype there," Jake Paul explained. "Plus, there is no history. Like, I want to knock out Dillon [Danis] because we have been talking sh*t back and forth for two years. I hooked up with his girlfriend. He is all b*tt-hurt about it. Like, there is history there. And Dillon is Conor [McGregor's] best friend, and I ultimately want [to fight] Conor. So, why would I waste my time doing some b*llshit like that?"

In the end, it was Ben Askren who agreed to enter the boxing ring against Jake Paul in the end. However, his biggest feud is with Dillon Danis. The two have been exchanging insults and provocations since Paul started his adventure in pugilism.

Jake Paul has brought Danis' ex-girlfriend, Savannah Montano, into their haul of offenses. The YouTuber suggested that the couple broke up because Danis impregnated another woman outside of their relationship. Paul also video called Montano in an attempt to make Danis furious.

Advertisement

Jake Paul's feud with Danis is based on the fact that the Bellator welterweight fighter is a personal friend of Conor McGregor, who is Paul's ultimate target.

Dana White said UFC double-champion Amanda Nunes should fight Jake Paul

"When Jake Paul recorded a video offering $50 million to Conor McGregor, he directed insults to Dillon Danis, Dee Devlin (McGregor's fiancée), and UFC president Dana White. Later, White said that McGregor would not waste his time fighting "kids that make videos for YouTube."

White also suggested that UFC women's double-champion Amanda Nunes should fight Jake Paul. For many, that seemed like a devaluation of the UFC women's prestige, since the promotion's president compared one of the biggest female MMA fighters ever to a YouTuber.

Even Jake Paul decided to capitalize on White's comment.

"Why does Dana White always say, 'Oh, I don't want Jake to fight Conor, because Conor is one of the greatest fighters of all time,' but so is Amanda Nunes, so is he saying [that] women are inferior? Maybe, I don't know what the f*ck he is doing. He is fumbling this one, like, he is not making sense of what he is saying."

In another video directed to White, Jake Paul claimed that the UFC faces financial problems and should take the fight because it is a huge offer.

Advertisement

"And first of all, like the UFC needs that money. [It] is $50 million in a bank account," said Jake Paul. "That is the biggest fight offer that has ever been put on the table unless it is Floyd Mayweather."

Would you like to see Amanda Nunes fighting Jake Paul? Sound off in the comments.