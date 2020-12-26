It looks like Amanda Nunes is running out of competition in the UFC.

Perhaps that is the reason why UFC President Dana White suggested that ‘The Lioness’ should take on Jake Paul in a boxing bout when the Youtuber called out Conor McGregor.

Amanda Nunes currently holds the women's bantamweight and featherweight belts in the UFC.

Additionally, the Brazilian is no stranger to boxing having trained in the sport since the age of 16.

She has often displayed power and precision in her boxing inside the Octagon.

Therefore it should come as no surprise if Amanda Nunes starts as the favorite against Jake Paul if the two were to face each other in a pugilistic encounter.

Paul, though, would need to lose some weight for that encounter to materialize. While Nunes cuts weight to make it to 145-pounds, Paul fights at cruiserweight - which is 200 pounds.

So it would only make sense for the fight to take place at around 170-pounds, which presumably would be the weight Nunes walks around at.

The bout should consist of ten rounds of three minutes each.

This would give each fighter enough time to implement their strategy and game plan perfectly.

Jake Paul will start with a clear strength advantage, with speed being the prime ally of Amanda Nunes.

Expect the fight to start much like Jake Paul’s encounter against Nate Robinson. He would be looking to utilize his power, reach and impose his will on Nunes.

Amanda however, will look to whether the storm and curtail the killer instincts she usually displays in her MMA fights, where she usually has the size and strength advantage.

Nunes’ experience and fitness will eventually come forth as Jake Paul will start to wane away in the later rounds.

Amanda Nunes will eventually get the nod on the judges’ scorecard and earn a unanimous decision win. If Paul slips up though, he may find himself hitting the mat in later rounds and not answering the referee's count of ten.

Amanda Nunes set to take on Megan Anderson at UFC 259

Nunes’ next UFC outing will be at UFC 259 on March 6th as she defends her featherweight strap.

This will be the champion’s second defense of the 145-pound title.

New date 🦁 A leoa tá on #andstill pic.twitter.com/avn2XwyWjM — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) December 21, 2020

The Aussie Anderson will be a tough nut to crack as she is riding a two-fight first-round finish streak heading into the March encounter.

The fight was initially scheduled for UFC 256 but Amanda Nunes had to pull out due to an undisclosed injury.